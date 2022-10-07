Dyland Pros' Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, YouTube earnings, and more in October 2022

Dyland Maximus Zidane, better known to his fans and followers as Dyland Pros or Sultan Proslo, is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators worldwide. He has been active in content creation for quite a few years, and now his primary channel has 15.5 million subscribers.

Recently, Dyland also started posting Among Us shorts on the channel, which have received a good reception from his audience. Additionally, he posts videos around several other games on his second channel Dyland Maximus, which has 29.7k subscribers.

Dyland Pros’ Free Fire ID and stats

Dyalnd Pros’ Free Fire ID number is 16207002. His statistics as of 7 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Dyland Pros' BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Dyland Pros has remained undefeated in 75 of the 728 solo games, resulting in a win rate of 10.30%. In the process, he has defeated 1,921 opponents with 408 headshots, which correspond to a K/D ratio of 2.94 and a headshot percentage of 21.24%.

He has joined only 364 duo matches and triumphed on 72 occasions, which adds to a win rate of 19.78%. The content creator has amassed 1,194 eliminations and notched up 311 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.09 with a headshot percentage of 26.05%.

Sultan Proslo has also outplayed his opponents in 700 of a total 2,163 squad encounters, resulting in a win rate of 32.62%. He has notched 6,221 frags and bagged 1,455 headshots, garnering a K/D ratio of 4.25 and a headshot rate of 23.39%.

BR Ranked stats

Dyland Pros' BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire ranked season, Dyland Pros has played four solo matches and but has won yet. However, he has taken down four opponents, with only one resulting from a headshot. This gives him a K/D ratio of 1 and a headshot percentage of 25%.

The Indonesian star has featured in 27 duo games, registering only one Booyah to earn a win rate of 3.70%. With 60 frags to his name, he holds a K/D ratio of 2.31. Dyland Pros, on the other hand, has acquired 20 headshots to maintain a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

The YouTuber has also won 13 of the 112 ranked squad games in Free Fire Ranked Season 29, corresponding to a win rate of 11.60%. He has taken down 262 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.65 while also securing 80 headshots for a headshot percentage of 30.53%.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and players should refrain from playing the game. Additionally, the stats and images used in the article have been collected from the MAX version.

Guild and rank details

Details about his guild (Image via Garena)

Dyland Pros is the leader of the BOSUPROS guild in Free Fire, whose ID is 1011534593. The content creator has accomplished the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked Season 29 and Diamond 2 in CS-Ranked Season 15.

Monthly income

Earnings from his main channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Dyland Maximus Zidane’s monthly income through his popular YouTube channel is between $4.2K and $66.7K. The earnings figure for the entire year is estimated to be between $50.1K and $800.9K.

YouTube channel

Dyland Maximus Zidane has been working on his YouTube channel for more than seven years. He started with games like Counter Strike, Black Squad, and GTA 5, while also posting vlogs and more. The star began posting videos about Free Fire in late 2017.

Dyland has more than 1,900 videos on the channel that have gained 1.314 billion views in total. Over the last 30 days, the YouTube channel has not gained any subscribers but has racked up more than 16.686 million views.

Poll : 0 votes