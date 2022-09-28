How to get free Cobalt Athlete Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Garena has refreshed the rewards for the first top-up in Free Fire MAX Indian server. Users will now receive a permanent bundle called Cobalt Athlete for free instead of the Thompson Goldrim Tribute, which was available earlier this year.

Top-up events have been Free Fire MAX's most rewarding as they allow players to get in-game items, primarily cosmetics, after the users purchase a particular number of diamonds. Garena regularly rotates these and provides a new one every few days. However, first-time top-up events usually remain constant.

Cobalt Athlete Bundle available for free in Free Fire MAX

The Cobalt Athlete Bundle will be available to Free Fire MAX players on their first in-app purchases on the Indian server. The requirements are set at one diamond; hence, individuals will only have to purchase one diamond to acquire the rewards.

Furthermore, even those users who have previously purchased the in-game currency can receive these rewards. Unlike regular events, this one is here to stay for a while at least, so gamers can take their call without a hurry.

The newly released bundle comprises of the following fashion items:

Cobalt Athlete bundle in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Cobalt Athlete (Top)

Cobalt Athlete (Bottom)

Cobalt Athlete (Shoes)

Cobalt Athlete (Head)

Cobalt Athlete (Mask)

The outfit has a charming appearance, so it is an excellent choice to keep an eye out for free.

Steps to purchase diamonds and acquire rewards in Free Fire MAX

It does not take more than a few minutes to make an in-app purchase. You may follow the guide given in the following section to attain the rewards:

Step 1: Open the top-up area of the game by pressing the '+' icon beside the existing number of diamonds.

Step 2: Multiple available diamond packs will be displayed on the screen. Select the desired diamond package.

The available purchase options are:

The six available top-up options (Image via Garena)

100 diamonds for ₹80

310 diamonds for ₹250

520 diamonds for ₹400

1060 diamonds for ₹800

2180 diamonds for ₹1600

5600 diamonds for ₹4000

Since the requirement of the current top-up event is only one diamond, you may even purchase the smallest available pack, costing ₹80, as it would provide the highest value.

Complete the payment to receive diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the payment through the preferred medium, and diamonds should soon reflect in the account.

Step 4: You may collect the rewards through a particular event interface. Access the event tab by clicking on the calendar icon.

Click the claim button to get free (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select the Top Up For Free Bundle tab and click the claim button to obtain the outfit. You may finally open the bundle from the vault section to access the individual content.

You can attain the outfit by spending only one diamond, which is an absolute steal, given that a similar bundle would cost a few hundred diamonds within the store.

The Boxer Top Up event (Image via Garena)

You will also receive the benefits of the Boxer Top-Up event, which is available within the game. Thus, you will also receive a free emote and a gun skin. At the same time, you may even have to wait for a better complementary top-up event to get the most value.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far