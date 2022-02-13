How to get free Diamond Royale vouchers and skins in Free Fire this week

The Squad Beatz event in Free Fire has filled players with excitement as there are tons of activities of the players, which also provides them with freebies. Even though the peak day of the event is over, there are still activities lined up for them until 20 February 2022.

Players can still complete several missions to get a number of free rewards, including multiple gun skins, vouchers, and several other cosmetics like parachute skin. However, they will have to be slightly quicker to attain the items.

Free Diamond Royale vouchers and skin for free in Free Fire

Diamond Royale vouchers and skins are available in multiple events within the game, and the details for these are given below:

Kill Challenge

Kill Challenge event (Image via Garena)

Players can get a free Gold Royale and Weapon Royale Voucher in addition to the Pan Maroon Laser for free by completing the tasks listed under the kill challenge. Users will have to eliminate the given number of opponents until 14 February for the rewards, and the exact details are listed below:

Kill 10 enemies to get 1x Gold Royale Voucher with 5x Squad Beatz token

Kill 20 enemies to get 1x Weapon Royale Voucher with 5x Squad Beatz token

Kill 50 enemies to get Pan Maroon Laser skin with 5x Squad Beatz token

Squad Beatz Top-up

The top up rewards are free (Image via Garena)

Similar to the Kill Challenge, the Free Fire Squad Beatz Top-Up 2 will be accessible until 14 February 2022. Gamers may obtain the Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box and an emote to purchase a total of 500 diamonds, with the loot box skin accessible after acquiring only 100 diamonds.

Gold Draw

Gun skins are a rare commodity (Image via Garena)

The Gold Draw event is one of the more recent additions to Free Fire and it provides players with the opportunity to win rare gun skin trials. They must utilize gold to get free rewards from the vast pool of gun skins available. Rarely are items offered for gold, and hence users must certainly make the most of it.

Music Project

A parachute skin is available (Image via Garena)

The Music Project is one of the unique subsections of Squad Beatz, where gamers are required to complete missions to collect a specific type of token. These can then be traded for unique effects, and once they have unlocked a given number of them, users can receive the rewards. Additionally, there are multiple Diamond Royale Vouchers and a parachute skin up for frags.

Weekend party

The Weekend Party event (Image via Garena)

Weekend Party will be accessible in Free Fire from 19 February, featuring weapon loot crate and Monster Truck – Deep Rev as the rewards. Users will have to eliminate the required opponents to attain the items. Since the event is only available for two days, gamers need to complete the objectives quickly.

Booyah challenge

The Booyah Challenge event (Image via Garena)

The Booyah challenge kicked off on 13 February and requires gamers to win a certain number of games until 20 February 2022. The exact tasks and rewards are as follows;

Also Read Article Continues below

Get 3 Booyahs – 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Get 10 Booyahs – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Get 20 Booyahs – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and Craftland Custom Room Card

Edited by Srijan Sen