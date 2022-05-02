How to get free DJ Alok and other Free Fire characters in May 2022

Characters are now available for free in Free Fire MAX, which has become the new norm within the game. Previously, characters were only accessible in the store, with a limited selection of them being available for purchase with gold and the rest needing the expenditure of diamonds.

Due to the increasing influence and importance of the characters, the developers made all of them free. This move further levels the playing field, enabling even non-spending players to get Alok and other premium character options.

Obtaining the character for free is not an easy undertaking in terms of time. Gamers will need to grind for days to obtain even one character for free. Read on for a walkthrough of the entire process of obtaining free characters in Free Fire MAX.

How to get Alok and other characters for free in Free Fire MAX

To obtain free characters, players must first obtain LINK Tokens by completing a list of daily objectives or by purchasing them with gold from the store. After accumulating a sufficient number of tokens, users can exchange them for a Character Choice Crate. Finally, players can open it to obtain and claim a character for free.

Daily missions (Image via Garena)

The list of daily missions that gamers can complete is as follows:

Play one game to get 2 LINK Tokens

Kill enemies five times to get 1 LINK Token

Achieve 1 Booyah in CS Mode to get 1 LINK Token

Reach the top 5 once in BR Mode to get 1 LINK Token

Play the game for 60 minutes to get 2 LINK Tokens

Play eight matches to get 1 LINK Token

Play the game for 80 minutes to get 2 LINK Tokens

Play 12 matches to get 1 LINK Token

As stated earlier, players can purchase LINK Tokens from the store for 500 gold each. However, the limit is set at only four tokens per day.

If players complete all of their daily tasks and purchase the tokens, they will be able to accrue 15 LINK Tokens every day. If they are consistent enough, this equates to a free character every other week.

Instructions to collect tokens and get the character

Step 1: Gamers can open the events in Free Fire MAX and select the Redeem Free Character tab.

Step 2: They may collect the LINK tokens from the “Collect Tokens” tab or purchase them through the store.

Users can exchange it unlimited times (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can exchange it for the Character Choice Crate from the “Exchange Tokens” tab.

Players should first strive to obtain more impactful Free Fire MAX characters like Alok, K, and Dimitri before focusing on other options.

Edited by Danyal Arabi