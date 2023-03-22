How to get free Drone Skyboard in Free Fire MAX OB39 version

With the release of the OB39 update in Free Fire MAX, new features have poured into the game. Alongside them, the developers have also introduced multiple events that will reward the players for completing simple tasks in the game.

One of the latest events to be added is “Climb the Ranks,” which provides an opportunity to get a free mythic Drone Skyboard in their account. While the event has been added to the game as part of the Alvaro: Reignition campaign, it relates to the newly started CS-Ranked Season 18.

It essentially incentivizes players to play a given number of CS-Ranked matches to earn several freebies.

Free Fire MAX: How to get Drone Skyboard from the Climb the Ranks event

The newly launched "Climb the Ranks" will run between March 22 and March 29, giving players ample time to complete the tasks and get a free surfboard worth hundreds of diamonds. Players are required to play matches in the Clash Squad mode to receive the Drone Skyboard.

The specifics of the requirements and their corresponding rewards are as follows:

The event and its available requirements (Image via Garena)

Play 15 CS-Ranked matches to get free 3x Bonfire

Play 30 CS-Ranked matches to get free Drone Skyboard and 3x Incubator Vouchers (Expires April 30, 2023)

The two requirements are successive; hence, playing 30 matches will get both items. Since the event will last approximately one week, individuals can easily play 4-5 matches daily to receive the items.

Moreover, since the requirement is only to play the matches, individuals must not miss out on the free Skyboard skins, as such skins will usually be a decent chunk of premium in-game currency.

Steps to get a free mythic surfboard in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these steps to receive a free surfboard on your Free Fire MAX account:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX OB39 version and play the required Clash Squad matches.

Select Climb the Ranks and click the claim button to obtain the items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Access the event area and navigate to the Alvaro: Reignition tab to select Climb the Ranks.

Step 3: Click the claim button beside the rewards to claim the items in the account.

While the surfboard will be accessible in your account permanently, the Incubator Voucher must be utilized through the respective Luck Royale within the duration.

CS-Ranked Season 18

Free Fire MAX CS-Ranked Season 18 is now underway (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX CS-Ranked Season 18 kicked off on the Indian server on March 22, 2023, and will run until June 1, 2023. During this phase, players can climb the rank ladder to receive attractive rewards, including gun skins, jackets, emotes, and more.

Some of the most important rewards are as follows:

Gold 3 – The Golden Mini Uzi Platinum 1 – AN94 Ruby Bride (7 days) Diamond 1 – AN94 Ruby Bride (30 days) Heroic – Victory Fitted Jacket Master – CS-Ranked Master Emote (60 days)

In addition to this, users have the opportunity to claim plenty of other items for free.

