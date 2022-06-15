How to get any Free Fire character for free in MAX version (June 2022)

With the growing importance of characters in Free Fire MAX, the developers decided to take a step forward and make them free. Nevertheless, this doesn't mean the characters can be obtained through just a few clicks but are only up for grabs through the LINK System. Gamers will have to grind to complete the LINK Progress to unlock any particular character for free.

The LINK System has been accessible on global servers since the OB33 update; however, the Indian server was not updated until the OB34 patch. Many new players find it difficult to use this system and have limited knowledge of its specifics.

Here is a guide to using the LINK System in Free Fire MAX to earn free characters.

How to get free characters in Free Fire MAX through LINK System

LINK system is available in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The developers did not create a separate tab for this system in Free Fire MAX and instead placed it in the character section. Users can just click on the icon in the top right corner and select the character they wish to acquire.

Subsequently, they can play matches in the battle royale title or gain LINK Progress using gold. Essentially, players can earn up to 1500 LINK Progress for a selected character per day, and they can also exchange 200 coins for 100 LINK Progress that too for a maximum of 5 times.

After gamers accumulate 13,500 LINK Progress, they will receive the character for free.

Additionally, players should note that they can link one character at a time but will have the option to switch. Their progress for a particular character will be stored, and they can continue from the same point at a later time. However, players will be subjected to a cooldown time of 24 hours before they can make a switch.

Steps to access the LINK System in Free Fire MAX

Gamers will choose the required character and complete the missions (Image via Garena)

Players will have to follow the instructions below to access the particular LINK System and unlock the characters for free:

Step 1: Users can open Free Fire MAX and access the character section by clicking on the corresponding option.

Step 2: Next, they should click on the LINK option in the top right corner; gamers will be presented with a list of characters they can unlock.

Step 3: They will have to confirm their selection and subsequently play the battle royale title to accumulate 13,500 LINK Progress.

Once the Progress requirement is met, players will get the skin.

With the given limitations, users can get a maximum of 2000 LINK progress daily and hence will be able to unlock a character in about a week.

Which characters to unlock first using LINK System?

Characters like K and Alok are recommended (Image via Sportskeeda)

The choice of character entirely depends on the player's preference; however, gamers should strive to first unlock characters with active abilities since these have a higher overall impact on their own. Players can unlock options like Alok, Dimitri, K, and Skyler and then focus on getting the other passive choices.

It generally takes time to grind a character for free; hence, users should go ahead with the one they need the most.

