How to get all Free Fire characters for free via new method (2022)

Characters are a vital part of the popular shooter, Free Fire. They possess unique abilities that aid users based on the combat scenario.

While some have ordinary abilities, a few are overpowered. Hence, having all the characters can help gamers form a balanced combination.

Before the Free Fire OB33 update, non-spending players could not claim all the premium characters. But with the release of this major update on 23 March, a new system arrived in the battle royale shooter called the 'Link' system, using which any FF character can be unlocked for free.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Step-by-step guide to unlocking all Free Fire characters for free using new 'Link' method

Follow the steps below to unlock any Free Fire character without spending diamonds:

Step 1: Log in to Free Fire and go to the 'Character' section.

Step 2: Click on the 'Link' option at the top of the middle section.

Step 3: Tap on the 'Plus' icon to select the desired character.

Character selection in the Link System (Image via The POP GAMER/YouTube)

Note: Only one character can be chosen at a time, and once selected, it cannot be changed for 24 hours.

Step 4: Once the selection is made, users will see a progress bar (also called LINK progress) reflecting the headway made to claim that specific character. They require 13,500 LINK progress points to unseal a character. There are only two ways to obtain it:

By playing matches

By exchanging gold

It's not mandatory to use both ways to obtain LINK progress (Image via Garena)

Combining these two methods, a maximum of 2000 points can be earned daily. i.e., 1500 points by playing matches and 500 points by exchanging gold. However, players should be aware that the number of gold required will increase after each draw as follows:

100 points - 200 gold (first draw) 100 points - 400 gold (second draw) 100 points - 600 gold (third draw) 100 points - 1000 gold (fourth draw) 100 points - 1500 gold (fifth draw)

Thus, 3700 gold coins must be spent to earn 500 LINK progress points daily. In short, it will take a minimum of seven days for users to claim a particular character.

Step 5: After achieving 13,500 points, they will see a 'Claim' button in the bottom-right corner. Click on that to claim the character permanently and start playing with it.

The 'Link' system is not that complicated (Image via Garena)

Note: Gamers can follow the same process in a loop to unlock more characters one after the other.

Which character to unlock first using this new method?

There are a variety of characters available in Free Fire, each having special powers. No one can be called weaker as their actual capability is subjective to the battleground circumstances.

However, there are some characters who users can prioritize, as seen below:

K Wukong Skyler Dmitri Alok Chrono Thiva D-Bee Clu Kelly

Note: The list is based on the trends being followed in the community these days and reflects the writer's personal opinion. As per the requirements and preferences, users might have another priority list.

