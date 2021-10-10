How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap to buy legendary emotes

Free Fire offers many items that intrigue players and they wish to obtain them. The main reason for their purchase is their esthetic value. Users require diamonds, the premium in-game currency, to get the exclusive ones.
The emotes in Free Fire come with a hefty price tag, making it difficult for users to acquire them. However, with the revamped membership system, which was implemented just a few days back, players have the opportunity to get the in-game currency for a considerably lower cost.
How to get cheap diamonds to purchase emotes in Free Fire
The two membership options in Free Fire are as follows:
Weekly membership (Price: INR 159)
- 100 diamonds instantly credited
- 50 diamonds daily for seven days
- Other perks worth 425 diamonds – 8 EP badges, discount store privilege, and more.
Monthly membership (Price: INR 799)
- 500 diamonds instantly credited
- 70 diamonds daily for 30 days
- Other perks worth 3550 – 60 EP badges, Weapon Skin Gift Box, and more.
Super VIP privileges
- It is available when both weekly, as well as monthly membership, are active. Users will additionally receive the following:
- 15 diamonds and 1x Evo Gun Token Gift Box daily.
The price of diamonds in both the memberships are much lower when compared to the regular top-up in Free Fire:
Users will have to pay INR 159 for 450 diamonds in their weekly membership, which effectively comes down to INR 0.353 for each diamond. Additionally, more perks will be provided to the users.
On the other hand, they need to spend INR 799 for 2600 diamonds, translating to INR 0.307 per diamond. The value will be further increased if both memberships are activated simultaneously.
Even if players purchase the highest top-up pack of 5600 diamonds, it will cost them INR 4000. It roughly calculates INR 0.714 for the diamonds.
Therefore, it is clear that the price of diamonds in the monthly membership is less than half compared to the regular top-up. Even if double top-up is taken into consideration, membership still provides higher value.
Steps to purchase the membership
You can follow the exact procedure listed below to purchase the membership:
Step 1: First, you must open the membership section by tapping on the icon present beside the diamond button.
Step 2: Next, you should select the desired option and complete the payment to acquire the membership.
Step 3: Later, you can collect the required number of diamonds to purchase emotes.