How to get free Hoot pet and Bobble Dance emote in Free Fire MAX this week

The top-up events in Free Fire MAX have proven to be quite popular among players. This allows them to get additional items to acquire a certain number of diamonds, increasing the value for money. Thus, gamers eagerly look forward to the new events to get their hands on freebies.

Following the end of the previous top-up event in Free Fire MAX, Garena has included a "Hoot Top Up" event featuring the newly introduced Hoot pet as well as a free emote. The event's highest requirement is set at a top-up of 300 diamonds; thus, it provides a reasonable bargain.

Garena releases a new top-up event in Free Fire MAX

The new Hoot Top Up was incorporated on the Free Fire MAX India server on 10 August 2022 and will remain open to gamers until 14 August 2022. Users between this time frame can purchase diamonds to receive the following items for free:

The rewards in the new top-up event (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Hoot pet, Pet Skin: Hoot on Fire, and Show Off action

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Bobble Dance emote

Suppose users purchase 100 diamonds; the progress will be counted for both the items as the requirements are cumulative. Thus, gamers can acquire 300 diamonds to get all the rewards mentioned previously.

Steps to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX to get free emote and pet skin

Players may follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and then collect the rewards mentioned earlier:

Step 1: They should access the top-up section after logging into their account in the battle royale title.

Step 2: Several diamond packs will appear on the screen, and players may choose their preferred option. The available options and their prices are as follows:

The price of diamonds (Image via Garena)

100 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds – INR 400

1060 diamonds – INR 800

2180 diamonds – INR 2180

5600 diamonds – INR 4000

Due to the lower requirements of the current top-up event, they can purchase a pack of 310 diamonds to get the rewards.

Step 3: Gamers can click on the button below the pack to complete their transaction by making the payment.

Step 4: The diamonds will appear in the account shortly after the payment is completed. Players will then have to manually collect their prizes from the events tab.

Select the Hoot Top Up tab (Image via Garena)

Step 5: They can get to the interface by heading to the events section and clicking on the Hoot Top Up tab. Finally, users may collect the incentives by clicking on the claim button next to them.

Gamers can equip the pet through the pet section, while they will need to access the vault section for the emote.

Even the basic pets like Mechanical Pup cost 399 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The event will certainly offer a great steal to the players as they will be receiving a free pet, its skin, action, and even an emote for a total of 300 diamonds. If they were to purchase the pet through the store, it would cost them 399 or more, while the emotes start at 199 diamonds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi