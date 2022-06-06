How to get free legendary rewards in Free Fire MAX Indian server (June 2022)

Many Free Fire MAX players heavily rely on the events to fulfill their desires of obtaining legendary and rare items for free of cost. The developers also regularly offer several freebies to keep gamers glued and to maintain players' engagement in the game between two major updates.

The Indian server of the game has been jampacked with events since the OB34 update in late May 2022. The developers previously offered multiple items as part of exclusive patch rewards. Apart from that, the release of the Bomb Squad calendar provides players with opportunities to earn several other appealing incentives.

Here are a few legendary rewards up for grabs and a guide to obtaining them in the Free Fire MAX India server.

How to get legendary rewards in Free Fire MAX India server

Red Death Loot Box

This is the loot box skin (Image via Garena)

Demonic Grin Top Up 2 in Free Fire MAX just kicked off today, i.e., 6 June 2022, featuring a Gloo Wall and the legendary Red Death Loot Box. Gamers have the opportunity to get the items from this event till 11 June 2022 by purchasing the given diamonds.

The items offered in the events are as follows:

Red Death Loot Box: Purchase 100 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Demonic Grin: Purchase 300 diamonds

The requirements of this event are cumulative, and if users acquire 300 diamonds, the progress will be counted for the items. As a result, users have to purchase 100 diamonds worth INR 80 to get the loot box, which is not a good deal. They can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: They should open the game and access the top-up section to purchase the diamonds first.

Step 2: Users can purchase diamonds worth INR 80 to get a loot box, while they can acquire 300 diamond pack worth INR 250 for both the rewards.

Step 3: Once the diamonds are credited to the account, they can access the event page to claim the items.

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange Store 1 started a few days back (Image via Garena)

The Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate is one of the many rewards available to players in Exchange Store 1 in Free Fire MAX. The event requires gamers to acquire C4 Tokens through aftermatch drops and exchange them for the required items.

The tokens will be given out in the following manner:

2x per match – CS & BR mode

1x per match – Lone Wolf mode

4x per match – Bomb Squad mode (after its release)

Once gamers have acquired enough tokens, they can exchange them for the following items:

Squad Shirt – 30x C4 Tokens

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate – 10x C4 Tokens

1x Weapon Royale Voucher – 10x C4 Tokens

Users may follow these steps to get the Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate:

Step 1: After players have participated in enough matches to collect the C4 Tokens, they can access the events tab.

Step 2: Next, they should select Exchange Store 1 and click on the claim button to collect it.

Besides the legendary items, several other exciting rewards are also up for grabs in Free Fire MAX. Gamers should not miss out on free items as they would have to spend diamonds to collect them otherwise, which is generally not a feasible option.

