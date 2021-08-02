How to get free legendary skins in Free Fire in August 2021

The recent Free Fire x McLaren collaboration has resulted in an influx of various cosmetic items, including skins for various items. The list includes multiple cars, a backpack, a surfboard, a gloo wall, and more.

While many of these require users to spend diamonds, some of them are up for free. Players will only need to accomplish a particular task to acquire them. Cosmetics are quite a big draw among the players, and events provide an option to get them for free.

Legendary Free Fire skins that can be obtained free of cost

Here are some of the ways to get free skins in Free Fire in August 2021.

1) Top-up event – Gloo Wall and Surfboard

Top-up events are a staple part of Free Fire. These events offer a variety of free rewards for purchasing a given number of diamonds. As part of the recent McLaren x Free Fire collaboration, a new McLaren top-up event has started on July 28th, 2021.

Players will receive an exclusive Turbo Ace McLaren surfboard for purchasing 200 diamonds, and a Gloo Wall – Victory Charge for acquiring 500 diamonds. Players will be able to take advantage of this top-up event up until August 4th, 2021.

Note: The rewards from the top up event are technically free as players do not need to spend diamonds to acquire the rewards, but only need to purchase diamonds. However, they will have to spend real money to get the diamonds.

2) Race to Ace – McLaren P1 Mantis

Race to Ace was the first event to be added as part of the crossover. During this event, users are required to complete five laps to receive the McLaren P1 – Mantis.

Players can boost their cards by collecting Chequered Flag tokens from the daily missions. They will also receive a boost when a friend joins their team. With the increase in speed, they will be able to complete the lap faster.

There are close to 40 hours left in this event. Therefore, users should hurry up to grab the exclusive car skin.

3) Racer Dreki pet skin

The Racer Dreki pet skin is another McLaren-themed item that was recently added to the game. Users need to collect Wet Racing Tyre tokens in-game from the loot boxes to get the exclusive pet skin. They require a total of 25 such tokens to redeem. Since August 3rd is the event's last day, players should not miss out on this opportunity.

Note: Players will only be able to use the skin if they own the pet.

4) McLaren Racing parachute

Garena added a new Convoy Crunch mode on July 31st, 2021, and it will be available until August 3rd, 2021. They are offering a McLaren Racing parachute as a reward for participating in the new game mode.

Users will have to play a total of five matches during the given time frame to be eligible for the reward.

