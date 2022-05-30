How to get free Newbie Devil bundle in Free Fire MAX this week (India server)

Outfit bundles in Free Fire MAX are one of the many attractive items that players can claim. These bundles usually have to be obtained by spending diamonds within the game. However, an ongoing event in the battle royale game offers the Newbie Devil bundle for free, which consists of the following pieces:

Newbie Devil (Top)

Newbie Devil (Bottom)

Newbie Devil (Shoes)

Newbie Devil (Head)

Mobile gamers have to take part in the Ludo event in Free Fire MAX to claim the above bundle. Aside from the Newbie Devil bundle, players also stand a chance to win other exciting prizes.

How to obtain the Newbie Devil bundle in Free Fire MAX

The latest Ludo event in the battle royale game that will conclude after four days (Image via Garena)

The Ludo event, which commenced on 27 May, 2022, will conclude on 3 June, 2022. Players will have to follow the steps given below to take part in the event:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open the battle royale title and then head over to the Events section.

Step 2: Under the New Patch Rewards tab, players will have to go to the Ludo Fire event and tap on Go To.

Step 3: Then, they will have to roll the dice to play the game (the first dice can be rolled for free).

How to obtain tokens to roll the dice?

Daily and weekly missions in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers will have to complete various daily and weekly missions to claim the tokens. Here is what they have to do:

Play 1 game to get 4 Tokens

Play more than 15 minutes to get 4 Tokens

Defeat 6 enemies to get 5 Tokens

Log in to get 3 Tokens

Play 1 game with a friend to receive 6 Tokens

Play nine games to receive 8 Tokens

Achieve the top 10 in battle royale mode to get 10 Tokens

Achieve 5 Booyahs in any mode to get 15 Tokens

There are two types of rolls that mobile gamers can make use of:

Super roll: In this case, mobile gamers can determine the outcome of the roll and calculate it accordingly to win exciting prizes.

This is a plain and simple roll of a dice that determines the movement of the red, blue, green, and yellow tokens. Super roll: In this case, mobile gamers can determine the outcome of the roll and calculate it accordingly to win exciting prizes.

Colorful tokens and their respective prizes in Free Fire MAX's Ludo event (Image via Garena)

Upon completion of the round made with each colored token, players will win the following prizes:

Red Piece is worth the Newbie Devil (Top)

Green Piece is worth the Newbie Devil (Bottom)

Blue Piece is worth the Newbie Devil (Shoes)

Yellow Piece is worth the Newbie Devil (Head)

The Ludo board also consists of gifts that can be redeemed if a mobile gamer's colored token lands on it. Moreover, he/she will also be able to redeem additional rewards if they roll a six or if their color piece lands on another one.

