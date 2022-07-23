How to get free Pixel Run Skyboard and other rewards in Free Fire MAX this week

The Battle in Style campaign is underway on the Indian server for Free Fire MAX, and the total number of available events has increased since the release of the much-awaited OB35 update. Garena has planned even more activities until 2 August for the players to relish.

23 July is set to be the peak day of the festivities. As always, the developers have planned a login reward for gamers. They can sign in to the battle royale title on the abovementioned day to collect the free-themed surfboard skin.

Obtain many free rewards in Free Fire MAX this week

Pixel Run Skyboard is the reward (Image via Garena)

The free Pixel Run Skyboard will be rewarded to users within Free Fire MAX as part of the ‘Login Reward’ for 23 July. They are not required to complete any task and can claim the attractive skin for free by directly visiting this particular section in the game.

Apart from this, numerous milestone rewards will be offered to gamers after they achieve a particular number of shares. The specifics are as follows:

Craftland Room Card (Time Limit – 2 hours): 5 million shares

Diamond Royale Voucher: 20 million shares

Incubator Voucher: 35 million shares

Craftland Room Card (Time Limit – 2 hours): 50 million shares

Steps to claim Pixel Run Skyboard

Individuals can collect the rewards in the battle royale title by following the steps given below:

Click on the FF icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: On the date mentioned above, access Free Fire MAX and click on the Battle In Style icon in the top right corner to open the event interface.

Step 2: Next, players should select the login reward from the left side, and a pop-up will appear.

Click on the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can click the claim button to obtain the surfboard.

Users can equip it through the vault and should not miss out on the cosmetics as they only have to sign in to claim it.

Battle in Style event calendar in Free Fire MAX

The event calendar in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

These are the other events that will provide gamers with tons of rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Flip Fun – 13 July to 2 August 2022 (Weapon Loot Crate)

New Updates Login Rewards – 20 July to 23 July (2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Pet Food, and 150x Universal Fragment)

Play Buff or Duff for rewards – 20 July to 24 July (Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate)

Download new Packs – 20 July to 26 July (1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Incubator Vouchers, and more)

Battle in Style – 22 July to 1 August (1x Weapon Royale Voucher, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and room card)

Hop Hop – 22 July to 1 August (Digi Smiley parachute)

Exchange Store – 22 July to 1 August (Great Conductor emote, pet skin, and more)

Login Reward – 23 July 22 (Pixel Run Skyboard)

Peakday Playtime – 23 July to 24 July (Grenade Soldier Pixel)

Play More for Rewards – 30 July to 31 July (Monster Truck skin)

Individuals can complete the simple tasks provided to get the particular items. They should not miss out on this opportunity to receive the incentives since the themed rewards will not be easily reintroduced.

