How to get free Punk Guitar in Free Fire MAX

Several new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration events were added to Free Fire MAX after the release of the OB40 update, and Garena has recently incorporated one more event to the Indian server of the battle royale title, which offers an opportunity to obtain the exclusive Punk Guitar without having to spend diamonds.

However, you must complete a set of specific tasks before you can collect the rewards. The following sections offer an in-depth overview of the event requirements, rewards, and the procedure to claim the items in your Free Fire MAX account.

New Free Fire MAX event offers free Punk Guitar upon eliminating a specific number of opponents

The developers added the new Punk Guitar Skyboard event on June 13, 2023. The Free Fire MAX event will remain accessible to players on the Indian server until June 19, 2023, at 3:59 am IST (GMT +5:30). Players will be required to eliminate a particular number of opponents to meet the requirements and collect the corresponding set of freebies.

The individual rewards and the corresponding set of requirements for the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collaboration event are as follows:

Get a free Amor Crate on eliminating 15 enemies

Get a free Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate on eliminating 30 minutes

Get a free Punk Guitar on eliminating 60 enemies

The event requirements (Image via Garena)

You do not have to eliminate opponents separately for each reward. Instead, you can eliminate 60 enemies throughout the event to qualify for all three items. This task is not difficult, and even novice players can finish it after playing a few matches.

Additionally, there are no restrictions on the mode that you're required to play. In this case, playing the Clash Squad mode is advisable, as there are multiple rounds in a single match, so you'll have more opportunities to acquire frags.

Steps to collect rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event

You can follow the instructions below to get the exclusive Punk Guitar in Free Fire MAX quickly:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and play in the desired mode to acquire the required frags.

You can track your elimination progress through the event section. Once you have met the event requirements, you are ready to collect the rewards.

Step 2: Access the event section by clicking the option from the menu on the left.

Select the Punk Guitar Skybaord tab from the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Spider-Verse tab from the menu and click on the Punk Guitar Skyboard section.

Step 4: Finally, hit the claim button on the right side of the rewards to obtain them.

The mythic skyboard is permanent and would likely be worth many diamonds if you were to purchase it through the store. Moreover, it is part of a limited-time collaboration, which makes it even more valuable.

