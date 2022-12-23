How to get free Rock On Loot Box in Free Fire MAX?

Garena teased the new Ice Ground map in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX OB37 Advance Server and later confirmed it as an addition to the game via the patch update. Finally, the much-anticipated Lone Wolf map has arrived in the game for a limited period, i.e., from December 23 to January 13. Furthermore, one will be able to earn free prizes courtesy of Ice Ground.

Players can grab a free Rock On Loot Box by playing Lone Wolf matches in Ice Ground. The free Loot Box skin is available in the Winterlands: Subzero series, "Play in Ice Ground," alongside a free Diamond Royale Voucher. Thus, they can immediately head to their games to grab free rewards.

Play in Ice Ground event: How to claim Rock On Loot Box for free in Free Fire MAX (December 2022)

The much-anticipated Ice Ground map is now available in the selection menu of Lone Wolf matches (Image via Garena)

The snow-clad Lone Wolf map became available in the game on Friday, December 23, and the Play in Ice Ground event went only after the introduction.

The new event is expected to last almost a week and will go offline after December 29. Hence, fans have ample time to complete the following tasks in Ice ground to grab free rewards:

Tasks and rewards in the Play in Ice Ground event

The tasks and rewards of the Play in Ice Ground event will remain available till December 29 (Image via Garena)

Play one match in Ice Ground ( Ranked or casual Lone Wolf match ) - Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023) Play one match in Ice Ground (Ranked or casual Lone Wolf match) - Rock On Loot Box

Thus players can access the latest event in Garena Free Fire MAX and claim free rewards by completing its tasks.

How to access the Play in Ice Ground event and the new Lone Wolf map in the game?

You can find the Ice Ground map under the Winterlands: Subzero tab in the event section (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access the Play in Ice Ground event and the new Lone Wolf map in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Launch the game on your device.

Step 2: Log in using your preferred option and tap the screen to enter the game.

If you are using a guest account, bind it with a specific platform to ensure that your in-game data is saved online. Many guest account users lose their in-game progress, collections, diamonds, and more after uninstallation and update. Binding an account also helps gamers synchronize Free Fire with Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: Enter the event section by tapping the calendar icon.

Step 4: Under the Winterlands: Subzero tab, you can access the Play in Ice Ground event and the new Lone Wolf map.

You can also access the new map via game modes in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Alternatively, you can find the Ice Ground map via the game mode section of Free Fire MAX. Therefore, choose the new Lone Wolf map after downloading its 8.22 MB resource file.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes