How to get free Spider-Verse Moony pet skin in Free Fire MAX

Deal Damage for Moony featuring an exclusive Spider-Verse Moony skin is now available in Free Fire MAX. Garena introduced the event to the game as part of the collaboration with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. You will have to meet the specific damage threshold to become eligible for multiple rewards, including the pet Moony.

The game also features other events offering cosmetics themed around the new collaboration. Among the items available in these activities are a backpack, emote, parachute, and more. Here is a detailed guide to obtaining the rewards.

New Spider-Verse Moony pet skin is now available for free in Free Fire MAX

The new Spider-Verse Moony pet skin is available in the Deal Damage for Moony event, which became available on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on 9 June 2023. As per the event details, you have the opportunity to access it until 15 June 2023, at 3:59 am IST (GMT +5:30).

The requirements of the new Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

There are three damage thresholds for you to reach, each offering one attractive free reward. The specifics of the requirements and the corresponding rewards in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Deal 5000 damage to get a free Bonfire

Deal 10000 damage to get a free Pet Skin: Spider-Verse Moony

Deal 20000 damage to get a free Moony pet

You do not have to deal damage separately for each reward, so dealing a total of 20000 damage while the event is underway will get you all three rewards. Moreover, the event does not specify any restrictions regarding the mode you have to play in to collect the rewards. As a result, you can complete them in Clash Squad or Battle Royale.

Steps to get free Spider-Verse Moony pet skin in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps to follow to receive the free pet and the exclusive Spide-Verse-themed pet skin:

Step 1: After accessing your Free Fire account, play games in your preferred mode and deal sufficient damage as per the event requirement.

You can track the damage progress using the event interface.

Select Deal Damage For Moony section from the list (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the event requirements have been met, you can access the event section and then navigate through the Spider-Verse tab to select the Deal Damage for Moony tab.

Step 3: You can press the claim button that is located to the right of the rewards to obtain them.

The pet and the skin will be available permanently, and you can equip them from the character section. You can access this area from the menu at the bottom of the screen.

The event is worth the effort because you receive a free pet and its skin. Generally, the pets are priced at 499 diamonds, while skins are priced slightly lower. If you take this into account, you will be receiving items that are worth a few hundred diamonds through the newly added event.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes