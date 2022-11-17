How to get free Starsea Beast Parachute in Free Fire MAX

The recently released Free Fire MAX OB37 update not only introduces new features to the game but also comes with many exciting events, including the CS & BR Ranked Mission.

This event started on November 17, 2022. It features four rewards, with the highlight being the Starsea Beast Parachute. To receive these rewards, you will have to play a specified number of matches in the ranked Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes by November 20, 2022.

The CS & BR Ranked Mission in Free Fire MAX has four milestones

The milestones for the new CS & BR Ranked Mission (Image via Garena)

The CS & BR Ranked Mission in Free Fire MAX requires you to engage in a particular number of matches. It features four milestones, each offering one reward. The details are listed below:

Play CS-Ranked matches 10 times to get a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Play CS-Ranked matches 20 times to get a free Starsea Beast Parachute

Play BR-Ranked matches 10 times to get a free Drachen Trophy

Play BR-Ranked matches 20 times to get free 2x Incubator Vouchers (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

You can play 20 BR and CS Ranked modes to meet all four objectives and receive the four rewards. Achieving the given requirements should be easy, even for novice gamers, as it does not involve acquiring frags or victories.

Steps to get rewards from the new CS & BR Ranked Mission in Free Fire MAX

Select the ranked mode and play in the required matches (Image via Garena)

You can follow the instructions given below to collect the Starsea Beast Parachute and other rewards through the CS & BR Ranked Mission:

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX and play the required number of matches in the respective modes.

You only have until November 20, 2022, to play 40 matches (20 each) to receive all the rewards.

However, if you want to solely obtain the Starsea Beast Parachute, you only need to play 20 ranked Clash Squad matches. This should not be very difficult to accomplish.

Select CS and BR Ranked Mission (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must manually collect the rewards after completing the objectives. To do so, click on the icon present on the menu on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Select the Patch Contents tab and click on the CS & BR Ranked Mission section.

Press the claim button to receive the rewards via the new event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the claim button beside the rewards to collect them.

After acquiring the rewards, you must utilize the Gold Royale and Incubator Voucher from the respective Luck Royale sections before December 31, 2022. Additionally, you may equip the parachute skin through the vault section.

The event provides rewards worth at least a few diamonds. This is because the vouchers can be used in place of premium in-game currency to get rewards from the Incubator. An epic parachute skin from the store retails at 199 diamonds.

