How to get free ‘Stick No Bills’ gloo wall skin in Free Fire this week

With the release of Diwali celebrations, Garena has added hordes of top up events in Free Fire, primarily offering exclusive cosmetics for recharging a given number of diamonds. These were released in quick succession, i.e., just after the conclusion of the present one.

Following Diwali Top Up 2, the third edition has also made its way into the game, bringing exclusive rewards for gamers. This time around, the Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills and AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate are available for the taking.

Guide to Diwali Top Up 3 in Free Fire

Diwali Top Up 3 has arrived (Image via Free Fire)

The latest top up event just started today, and players will have a few days on their hands until its conclusion on 4 November. They can purchase in-game currency over a week to receive the items.

Users must buy a total of 100 diamonds for obtaining the 3x AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate and 300 diamonds to receive the Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills.

Besides the gloo wall skin, players can also get free weapon loot crates (Image via Free Fire)

Since the gloo wall skin is out of the ordinary and packs a great appearance, it becomes even more desirable. Subsequently, users who wish to get their hands on the crates and skin can take advantage of this event since they are basically provided for free.

Note: In top up events, players must pay real money to get diamonds. However, the prizes they receive are free since they do not have to spend in-game currency to obtain them. Likewise, the diamonds purchased can be used for other purposes.

Here are the steps on how gamers can purchase diamonds for this event and earn rewards:

Step 1: They have to boot up Garena Free Fire on their smartphones and tap the “Diamond” icon.

Because diamond top ups are not available on other popular websites such as Codashop and GamesKharido, the in-game top-up center must be used.

Players can purchase diamonds within the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The in-game top up center will show up on-screen. Users can choose the desired number of diamonds that they wish to purchase.

The top up options available are:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

₹250 – 310 diamonds

₹400 – 520 diamonds

₹800 – 1060 diamonds

₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Finally, they can proceed with the payment process to get the in-game currency. After its completion, they can claim the rewards through the newly commenced top up event.

