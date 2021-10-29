Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and more

Lokesh Raj, aka Lokesh Gamer, has witnessed massive growth in the last few years, establishing himself as one of the leading Free Fire YouTubers in the country with more than 13.2 million subscribers. He has extensive viewership and boasts a total view count of 1.221 billion.

He has racked up huge numbers in the previous 30 days, gaining over 49.937 million views, besides 400k subscribers in total.

Lokesh Gamer’s ID and stats in Free Fire

Lokesh Gamer’s ID is 220528068, while his stats within the game are given below:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played squad games the most (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has taken part in 3419 squad games and has come out on top in 727 matches, which roughly equates to a win percentage of 21.26%. In these games, his kill tally stands at 6409 that has earned him a kill-to-death ratio of 2.38.

The Indian star YouTuber has featured in 1534 duo matches, registering 153 booyahs in the process, maintaining a win ratio of 9.97%. With 2601 kills, Lokesh Gamer has bagged a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Coming to the lifetime solo matches, he has made 1321 appearances and has bettered his opponents on 135 occasions, retaining a win percentage of 10.21%. The content creator has eliminated 2722 opponents, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.30.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has not played a ranked game (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has yet to add a match against his name in Ranked Season 23.

CS career stats

Lokesh Gamer has a win rate of 62.35% (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 1535 clash squad games until today and has triumphed in 957 occasions, boasting a win ratio of 62.35%. He has racked up 8909 frags and retained a KDA of 1.75, along with an average damage per match of 2565.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s statistics were recorded on October 28, 2021, and these will change as he features in more games.

Income

Lokesh Gamer has gained close to 50 million views in the last month (Image via Free Fire)

According to the Social Blade, it is estimated that Lokesh Gamer roughly earns in the range of $12.5K - $199.7K every month via his YouTube channel. The website also reports that his yearly income is approximately around $149.8K - $2.4M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer is arguably one of the most famous faces in the Indian Free Fire community. He has earned more than 13.2 million subscribers in recent years while accumulating 1.221 billion views in total.

His channel has grown considerably in the last year as he only boasted 4.26 million subscribers in September 2020.

Edited by R. Elahi