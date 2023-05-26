How to get a free Stingboard in Free Fire MAX

The Project Crimson events have been instrumental in keeping the Free Fire MAX players glued to the game during the month of May. The developers have gradually released activities, with the latest one being the Crimson Headshot event. As readers might guess the objective with the name, they are required to hit a particular number of headshots to receive the corresponding reward.

Among the rewards are a gun crate, a Weapon Royale Voucher, and a free, permanent mythic surfboard skin. The following section provides an overview of the event, alongside a detailed in-game guide to receive the Stingboard in Free Fire MAX.

New Crimson Headshot event featuring Stingboard goes live on Free Fire MAX Indian server

The event added to the game as part of Project Crimson commenced on the Indian server on May 26, 2023. Players have until May 30, 2023, to accomplish the objective and add a free mythic reward to their account. The requirements of the Crimson Headshot event in Free Fire MAX are outlined below:

Get 10 headshots to receive a free MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Get 15 headshots to receive a free Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: June 30, 2023)

Get 20 headshots to receive a free Stingboard

Individuals only need to hit a handful of headshots to receive all three rewards (Image via Garena)

Players should not worry much about meeting headshot requirements as they will need to hit a total of 20 headshots to get exclusive surfboard skin for free of cost. Moreover, given the duration of the event, it should not be complicated for individuals to meet the requirements.

Additionally, there are no restrictions on the mode as such. Hence, players may accomplish it in Clash Squad or Battle Royale based on personal preference.

Steps to get a new Stingboard in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps you may follow to receive the rewards from the newly launched Crimson Headshot event in Free Fire MAX:

Play any preferred game mode to accumulate headshot (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Play the preferred mode option to accumulate enough headshots.

Since there are no restrictions, it is better to play Clash Squad mode since there are more opportunities to gain headshots. Additionally, you can track the number of headshots you hit through the event interface.

Step 2: Once enough frags have been accumulated, open the Event section and access the Project Crimson option.

Select Crimson Headshot and then press the claim button to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Crimson Headshot tab from the vertical menu.

Step 4: Click the Claim button on the right side of the rewards to obtain them.

After claiming the items, you can open the crate from the vault section. You are advised to use the Weapon Royale Voucher from the Luck Royale section before its expiry date. The Stingboard will then be yours to keep forever without spending diamonds.

