How to get free vouchers in Free Fire MAX from Try the New Big Head event

The Big Head mode has been reinstated in the Indian server of Free Fire MAX as part of the Bermuda Dreams celebrations. It offers a unique twist to traditional battle royale gameplay and is a highly enjoyable alternative.

Garena has also introduced a special event named Try the New Big Head to encourage users to try out the mode. It offers multiple free rewards, and individuals must play a specific number of matches to get their hands on them.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to get free vouchers from the Try the New Big Head event in Free Fire MAX.

How to get free vouchers in Free Fire MAX (Try the New Big Head event)

The Try the New Big Head event commenced in Free Fire MAX today, 31 January 2023, and will last until 5 February 2023. During the event, players must play the required number of matches in the Big Head game mode.

The rewards that users will be able to acquire through the event are listed below:

Play one Big Head match: 1x Pet Food

Play 5 Big Head matches: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: 28 February 2023)

Play 10 Big Head matches: 1x Incubator Voucher (Expiry: 28 February 2023)

The missions in the Try the New Big Head event are essentially designed to be straightforward. Individuals will have plenty of time to complete the required matches, as the event is scheduled for several days. It should only take a few hours of playtime to complete all the tasks, after which they can claim their free vouchers as rewards for their participation. Later on, they can utilize the vouchers in the respective Luck Royale to have a chance at receiving exclusive items.

How to claim rewards from the Try the New Big Head event

Steps to claim the rewards from the Try the New Big Head mode (Image via Garena)

To get free vouchers in Free Fire MAX, you can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Start by opening the game on your mobile device and tapping the Calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, under the Bermuda Dreams tab, you must select the Try the New Big Head event. The available rewards will soon appear on your screen.

You will have to select the Try the New Big Head event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the Claim button beside the pet food and the vouchers. They will be added to your account.

The event allows you to save diamonds since a spin in Diamond Royale costs 60 diamonds, while a spin in the Incubator costs 40 diamonds.

Another accessible event

This is another event that has started in the game (Image via Garena)

Apart from the Try the New Big Head event, Garena has also added a new event named Damage Challenge in Free Fire MAX. It requires players to deal a given amount of damage to get rewards.

The following are the requirements that have to be met in the event:

Deal 5000 damage: Gold Royale Voucher

Deal 10000 damage: Weapon Royale Voucher

Deal 15000 damage: Mayhem Bat

The event will last until 6 February, and gamers can play the Clash Squad mode to deal damage quickly.

