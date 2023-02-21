How to get Gilded Large Tote Loot box in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is mostly filled with events as these have successfully kept gamers engaged within the game. The Deal Damage Challenge is the most recent introduction on the Indian server, which allows users to collect the Gilded Large Tote Loot Box free of cost.

As the event's name implies, individuals must deal a specific amount of damage to receive the rewards. A detailed guide for the new event is provided in the section given below.

The New Free Fire MAX event provides a free Gilded Large Tote Loot Box

The Deal Damage Challenge is the latest and final event to be added to Free Fire MAX as part of the current Mission: Makeover. It became accessible to players on the Indian server on February 21, 2023, and you will have until February 23, 2023.

The requirement of the current event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

As previously implied, you will have to deal damage to receive the Gilded Large Tote Loot Box free of cost. The requirement is set at 10,000 damage, and the developers have not set any specific restrictions on the mode where you have to meet the said requirements.

Thus, the event requirements are not very difficult to accomplish, and even novice users can avail of this opportunity.

Steps to get Gilded Large Tote Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

In case of any confusion regarding the process of acquiring the Gilded Large Tote Loot Box in Free Fire MAX, you may follow the instructions provided below:

Play the preferred mode to accumulate damage (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, play the desired Free Fire MAX game mode to accumulate the required damage from the ongoing event.

You may track the progress of the damage dealt through the specified event section.

Step 2: Open the events tab in the battle royale title by clicking on the corresponding option from the menu on the right.

Select the event from the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Mission Makeover section from the horizontal menu and navigate the available events to select the Deal Damage Challenge.

Step 4: After accessing the event section, click the claim button beside the loot box to receive the reward.

If you wish to equip this mythic loot box, this can be done via the vault section of the game. Furthermore, given the rarity of the Gilded Large Tote Loot Box, it is in their best interest not to miss out on the opportunity to get the freebie into their account.

Other available Mission: Makeover events in Free Fire MAX

The web event is still accessible (Image via Garena)

The Mission: Makeover event campaign was launched soon after the completion of the Bermuda Dreams and has been available for the last few weeks. Besides the loot box, you can only get a Diamond Royale Voucher through Try Shotgun Blitz and music through Play BR: Style it Up.

The web event will also be live for the next few days, offering free Nightlife Hoodie, Pet Skin: Trendy Rockie, and several other trial outfits. However, you will have to collect the required tokens to redeem these from the exchange section of the store.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes