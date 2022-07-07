How to get incubator bundles for free in Garena Free Fire MAX (July 2022)

Free Fire MAX includes many cosmetics, such as costumes, skins, and much more. All interested individuals can employ techniques such as Luck Royales to obtain them within the game.

The incubator is one of the Luck Royales in the battle royale title, with unique costumes and gun bundles/collections generally being offered. Essentially, players must spin the wheel with diamonds and collect a certain number of Blueprints and Evolution Stone Tokens. After obtaining sufficient tokens, they can exchange them for one of the Grand Prizes.

Users who cannot spend diamonds on the incubator can check out the guide below to learn how they can earn free incubator bundles in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: How to get incubator bundles for free in July 2022

1) Get free Incubator vouchers

Events can offer free vouchers to players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like most other Luck Royales, the incubator also features particular vouchers that users can use to spin the wheel and draw the rewards. These vouchers often get provided for free through events introduced by the developers.

Consequently, individuals can wait for the commencement of such events in the game and then earn the vouchers to make free spins in the incubator.

2) Earn free diamonds

Free diamonds can also be earned and used to make spins in the incubator. A few methods of getting free diamonds are provided below:

Booyah

Booyah emerges as one of the best apps to utilize (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is a fantastic choice for Free Fire MAX players that want to get the currency in the game. It features many events and other activities with an abundance of exclusive rewards, including diamonds, gift cards, and more.

Accordingly, participating in such events may give gamers a chance to receive diamonds. Even if they do not get the currency, they will earn other rewards at no cost.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the most incredible app for earning diamonds for Free Fire MAX. In the app, users must start by establishing their profile, and then they will be provided with different surveys to complete.

These surveys will reward them with Google Play Credits, which they may utilize to acquire diamonds within Free Fire MAX. Users may then use the same in the incubator to earn bundles.

How to access incubator

Players can follow the steps mentioned below to access the incubator in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Gamers may boot up Free Fire MAX on their phones, and then click on the ‘Luck Royale’ section on the left of the main lobby.

Step 2: They can subsequently select the incubator and choose the required spin option, i.e., 1 for 40 diamonds or 5 for 180 diamonds. (1 voucher or 5 vouchers instead of 40 and 180 diamonds, respectively).

Choose the number of spins to be made (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon confirming the spin, the rewards will be drawn from the prize pool.

Once all of the required tokens have been collected, they may click on the ‘Exchange’ option and redeem the required skin.

Details about the current incubator

AUG skins can be claimed by players in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The ongoing incubator began a while back and featured multiple gun skins for AUG. It will run for four more days, and individuals must acquire Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and Evolution Stones to receive the rewards.

The exact specifics of getting the different skins are:

AUG Mars Landcrusher - 3x Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and 7x Evolution Stones

AUG Venus Oceanbust - 2x Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and 5x Evolution Stones

AUG Nebula Skydark - 2x Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and 4x Evolution Stones

AUG Aqua Firetaming - 1x Blueprint: Earthstomper Guns and 3x Evolution Stones

Costume bundles will likely be included in the following incubator, and users can wait for its commencement if they want costumes instead of gun skins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far