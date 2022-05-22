How to get free bundles in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Bundle rewards in Free Fire MAX and Free Fire have been highly sought-after collectibles for a long time. The majority of gamers who love to spend diamonds, the in-game currency, in Garena Free Fire MAX often add the highly rare costume bundles to the top of their in-game shopping list.

However, due to the high prices of most character bundles in the game, many users who can't spend diamonds miss the chance to collect them. Thus, many gamers often indulge in acquiring in-game currency via diamond generators, which often leads to fraud.

The game offers several ways to grab costume bundles, including through Lucky Royale, Top-ups, collaborations, themed events, a dedicated store section, Magic Cube redemptions, Guild rewards, and many more.

Although the majority of the methods involve transactions with diamonds, users can try out the following ways to grab bundles for free.

How Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab costume bundles for free on the Indian server (May 2022)

1) Gold Royale provides outfits for free

Apart from the diamonds, gold is another mode of completing transactions in the game. Thus, users can opt for Gold Royale to acquire outfits and the major costume bundle in the prize pool without spending any real money.

Players can also earn gold in the game through daily tasks, events, matches, and more. Acquiring gold is an easy but time-consuming task. Still, it is a sure-shot way to unlock various outfits and even complete full costume sets.

Furthermore, players can also collect Diamond Royale or Gold Royale coupons in Free Fire MAX to unlock character bundles or outfits from the respective sections in the game without spending diamonds or gold.

2) Redemption website and Garena's Booyah app

Booyah is the name of Garena's entertainment application that features content from fans and famous streamers. Players can log in using their game accounts and reach a certain level of watch time to achieve different rewards.

Similarly, Garena's Redemption website grants free permanent or temporary rewards after players use 16 or 12-character (Capital letters or numbers) codes. Like the Booyah app, the Rewards Redemption site also offers a series of collectibles.

There is a good chance that the free reward from either the Booyah app or Redemption site can be a costume bundle. Thus, players can continue trying their luck.

3) Collecting the diamonds for free

This way to get bundles for free in Free Fire MAX involves collecting diamonds without paying real currency. The legitimate ways to get free diamonds are through GPT apps (GPT means get paid to) like Google Opinion Rewards, PollPe, SwagBucks, Easy Rewards, and Polly Pay.

Players can collect several gift cards or virtual currency, including those used on Google Play Store applications. The tasks that need to be performed to acquire the rewards through GPT apps include taking surveys on several topics or answering quizzes.

Some GPT apps also feature specific tasks like watching videos, which may help users buy diamonds using the in-game Top-up service. Hence, one can unlock the costume bundles featured in Top-up events by purchasing diamonds with Google Play balance or gift cards.

The purchased diamonds can further be used to unlock other bundle rewards in Free Fire MAX. One can also acquire Magic Cubes in Free Fire MAX using the free diamonds to unlock Magic Cube bundles from the dedicated store section.

There are other efficient ways to collect diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX without paying anything here.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh