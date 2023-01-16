How to get invisible Free Fire name easily in 2023

Most gamers in Free Fire wish they could have a flashy nickname to differentiate themselves from the rest. Over time, the player base has developed various creative strategies for achieving a unique IGN.

The invisible name trick is among the many methods users employ, and it utilizes Unicode 3164, aka Hangul Filler. In addition to the specific Unicode character, individuals must use special symbols to complete the process.

However, due to the complicated nature of the invisible name process, many new players often have difficulty understanding it. In the section below, we provide a detailed guide on how to get an invisible name inside Garena Free Fire.

Guide on getting an invisible name in Garena Free Fire

As already mentioned, making the name invisible requires using Unicode 3164. To achieve this task, the character will need to be placed next to Braille symbols. This is primarily due to the fact that Braille symbols also appear to be invisible in Free Fire.

If you are not aware of the exact steps, check out the ones that have been specified below:

Step 1: As the starting step, copy the “Unicode 3164” into your mobile device’s “Notes” application. Numerous websites on the internet, like “Compact,” offer the Unicode character.

Paste the braille symbols beneath the Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: After pasting the Hangul Filler, you will have to search for the braille symbols and paste them.

Another alternative to the braille symbols is subscript characters. You may paste them instead to acquire an invisible name within the battle royale title.

Step 3: Once the symbols are pasted, copy and paste the entire text while changing your name inside the battle royale title.

You will have an invisible name inside Free Fire upon completing these steps.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire

Changing the name is pretty simple and would only take a few minutes of your time. Listed below are the steps that will guide you through the process of changing your name within the battle royale title:

Step 1: Open the game on your mobile device and click on the top-left corner to access your in-game profile. Your profile will soon appear on your screen.

Once your in-game profile shows up on the screen, tap on the icon beside your name (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, you must tap on the name change icon beside your existing nickname. The “Change Nickname” dialog box will pop up on the screen.

Step 3: Now, you must insert the above-created invisible nickname text. After doing so, hit the 390 Diamonds button to complete the process and get an invisible name.

Complete the name change process by spending 390 diamonds within the game (Image via Garena)

Apart from the diamonds, you can also use a Name Change Card to achieve the same outcome. It isn’t free and costs the in-game currency at a limited amount. You may acquire the Name Change Card by exchanging 200 Guild Tokens and 39 diamonds.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, players who belong to the nation are advised not to download or play the battle royale title on their devices. However, they can engage in Free Fire MAX as it was not named among the suspended applications.

