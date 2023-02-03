How to get the Iron Hero Backpack for free in Free Fire MAX? Additional prizes, event duration, and more

As previously indicated by the reward schedule of the Bermuda Dreams event, Garena recently launched a new CS Time event that brings the Iron Hero Backpack to Free Fire MAX's Indian servers today. This is the fourth reward to be made available in the battle royale title as part of the current event's campaign.

The latest addition requires gamers to play a specified number of matches to obtain the Mythic backpack skin free of cost. It features three thresholds, and each one of these has an attractive reward in the store.

The following sections provide an in-depth overview of the CS Time event that rewards players with a free Iron Hero Backpack in Free Fire MAX.

CS Time event provides a free Iron Hero Backpack in Free Fire MAX

The new CS Time event kicked off in Free Fire MAX on February 3, 2023. Players on the Indian server can access this event until February 7, 2023, and, as mentioned earlier, they'll have to play the Clash Squad mode to claim these rewards.

The specific requirements and their corresponding rewards are outlined below:

The specific requirements for the current event (Image via Garena)

Play 3 CS-Ranked matches – Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 6 CS-Ranked matches – 50x Universal Fragments

Play 12 CS-Ranked matches – Iron Hero Backpack

Considering that all three requirements are successive, this means that gamers only need to play 12 games while the event is active to become eligible for the freebies.

Steps to collect Iron Hero Backpack skin in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions in the section below to collect the Iron Hero Backpack in Free Fire MAX:

Play the Clash Squad mode to accumulate progress (Image via Garena)

Step 1: You must load up the battle royale title and play the required number of Clash Squad matches.

Step 2: Next, access the Events section once you have met the requirements.

Select the Bermuda Dreams tab and click on the event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the CS Time event under the Bermuda Dreams section.

Step 4: Click on the Claim button next to the activated rewards to receive the item.

Step 5: After obtaining the backpack skin, you can equip it through the corresponding vault section of the battle royale title.

It should be noted that a Mythic backpack like this one generally costs at least 399 diamonds in the store, making it well worth the effort. It may not be in a player's best interests to skip out on the Iron Hero Backpack in Free Fire MAX since you can easily play 12 Clash Matches in a few days.

Other rewards that are available in the game

Looking at some of the other rewards in the game (Image via Garena)

The Bermuda Dreams event has been of great value to players as it offers a wide range of free items. Items that are already available in the game include a melee weapon skin (Mayhem Bat), multiple vouchers, and a permanent outfit.

While gamers have to deal a specific amount of damage to get the bat skin, the Maid Gone Mayhem bundle is slightly complicated in comparison. Players will need to obtain a special Diner Token and then use it to serve food to gain Dream Progress. Once the NPC is fully satisfied, you will receive the corresponding reward.

