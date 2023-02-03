UFB Shakib’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and more details

UFB Shakib is a popular personality in the realm of Free Fire content creation. He has earned the respect of the gaming community in Bangladesh thanks to his entertaining videos about the battle royale game. His lighthearted and engaging content, usually delivered in Bengali, has earned him a dedicated following.

Currently, the YouTuber has a subscriber count of 711k and a total view count of more than 76 million. He also has more than 207k people following him on his Facebook handle.

UFB Shakib's Free Fire ID and stats

UFB Shakib's Free Fire ID is 1426013845, and his IGN is "UFB SAKBI YT." He leads the UFB ARMY guild, whose Guild ID is 1006939617.

The content creator presently ranks Heroic and Diamond IV in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

UFB Shakib's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

UFB Shakib has played 880 solo matches in Free Fire, securing 115 victories for a win rate of 13.06%. With 1724 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.25.

The YouTuber has also competed in 1440 duo matches and has 228 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 15.83%. He has registered 2795 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.31.

UFB Shakib has featured in 9901 squad matches and boasts 2940 Booyahs, making his win rate 29.69%. He has bagged 30320 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.36.

BR Ranked

UFB Shakib's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

UFB Shakib has played 15 solo matches in the ongoing ranked season. However, he has no kills or wins in these matches.

The player has also participated in four ranked duo matches but has failed to secure a win. With a K/D ratio of 2.25, he has nine frags in the game mode.

UFB Shakib has featured in 154 ranked squad matches, and his team has secured 25 Booyahs, making his win rate 16.23%. He has killed 428 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.32.

CS Career

UFB Shakib's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

UFB Shakib has played 6273 games in the Clash Squad mode and has won 3333 of them for a win rate of 53.13%. He has registered 31732 eliminations at a KDA of 1.77.

Note: UFB Shakib's Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article (3 February 2023). They are expected to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

UFB Shakib's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that the monthly income of UFB Shakib is between $1.8k and $28.8k. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly earnings are said to range from $21.6k to $345.5k.

YouTube channel

UFB Shakib has consistently been creating Free Fire content for the past few years. He has established a considerable following on YouTube, and his fanbase continues to grow each month.

UFB Shakib currently has 397 uploads on his YouTube channel, the most-watched of which is a YouTube Short with over 1.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, UFB Shakib has managed to garner 55k subscribers in the span of the last 30 days. His view count has also expanded by 7.197 million over the same period.

