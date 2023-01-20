How to get J.Biebs's Microchip in Free Fire MAX for free

Garena's introduction of the Link system in Free Fire in 2022 has been a highly advantageous feature. Its release, via the OB33 update, enables players to acquire a variety of characters without charge by participating in various in-game matches.

The same functionality is also available in the MAX version, and it serves to level the playing field, as earlier, obtaining premium characters required spending diamonds. This proved challenging for those not inclined to spend money on the battle royale title.

This system has a vast list of characters, and newer ones are only integrated after a while. J.Biebs was released as part of the 5th Anniversary celebration in 2022, and Garena has finally introduced its Microchip into the Link system.

Although J.Biebs has since been removed from the battle royale title, its Microchip allows individuals access to the amazing Silent Sentinel ability. Gamers can read through the following section for a detailed guide to getting the character for free.

Steps to get J.Biebs's Microchip in Free Fire MAX

The Link system allows Free Fire MAX players to obtain permanent characters free of cost. In order to get J.Bieb's Microchip in the battle royale title, you will have to link it first and then accumulate Link points.

Once the progress reaches the maximum level, you will automatically receive the Microchip. After this, you cannot gain any further progress. You may then follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and head to the Character section by clicking on the option from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Click on the Link option in the top-right corner to open the interface.

Select "J.Bieb's Microchip" and tap on the "Link" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select J.Biebs's Microchip from the available option and hit the Link button in the bottom right corner of the screen.

It is important to note that you can Link or Relink a character only once every 24 hours.

Complete the link progress by completing the relevant missions (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You need to play matches to get the Link Progress.

The developers have set a certain cap on this progress, and you may only collect up to 1500 Link progress by playing the matches. You can also receive 500 for the current character using gold.

Since you only have to collect 13500 Link Progress, you can get J.Biebs's Microchip in about seven days, given that you collect maximum progress daily.

Step 5: Once the Microchip is available, you can equip it in any skill slot.

Besides this, you can purchase it from the store outright by spending 499 diamonds.

J.Biebs's Silent Sentinel ability in Free Fire MAX

Details about the ability of the character in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

The Silent Sentinel is a passive ability in Free Fire MAX that allows players and allies within 12m of the user to block 6% of damage with EP. Furthermore, the amount of EP lost by others will be added to the user's EP.

This ability improves as they level up the character. At level 6 (max level), 12% of damage is prevented with EP.

