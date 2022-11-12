How to get legendary bundles, skins, and emotes from Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop

Free Fire MAX's Booyah Day series still has a few days left till its conclusion, and gamers can grind hard to unlock the free rewards. However, players who usually spend diamonds in the game can also rejoice as the famous recurring event Mystery Shop is back in the game.

The November 2022 Mystery Shop is offering two legendary bundles from the Potential brand (Booyah-themed) that players can acquire by spending diamonds in the game. However, it is a well-known fact that the Mystery Shop offers random and massive discounts, which makes the available deals more exciting.

Mystery Shop guide: How to claim different items from the time-limited Free Fire MAX event (November 2022)

\ Mystery Shop November 2022 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Mystery Shop is now available in the game and is expected to remain online until November 18. Pacific Breeze and Teal Youngster Bundles from Potential brand are the Grand Prizes of their respective prize pools in the Mystery Shop.

One will be able to purchase a Grand Prize after unlocking every other item available in the pool and reaching the highest Grand Prize Unlock progress.

Players have almost a week to grab legendary bundles, skins, emotes, and more from the latest event. Hence, they can follow the step-by-step guide given below to acquire different items from the Mystery Shop:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop/PC (exclusively for Android emulator users).

Step 2: You must sign into the game using any preferred social media platform.

Note: If you use a guest account to log into Free Fire MAX or Free Fire, bind it with a specific social media platform. Binding your account will allow you to safeguard your in-game progress after an update or uninstallation. Moreover, there will be no need to use different accounts for Free Fire and FF MAX due to synchronization.

Step 3: Once you have entered the game, open the event section and access the Mystery Shop under the Booyah Day tab. Alternatively, you can hit the Mystery Shop banner that is visible in the lobby.

How to get a discount? (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Let the meter spin and press stop to claim a random deal for the Mystery Shop discount. You will be able to grab all the items at the same designated discounted price.

Mystery Shop offers items at huge discounts (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Enter the Mystery Shop, where you can view the Grand Prize (legendary bundle from the Potential brand) and other items in the pool. Start purchasing the other items to maximize the unlock progress, which will provide access to the costume bundle from Potential brand (Booyah-themed).

You can also switch the prize pool to attain the other Grand Prize after paying 10 diamonds or unlocking the main reward of the current pool.

Once purchased from the Mystery Shop, you will find all the acquired items in your game's vault section, where you can equip or use them later.

Note: The Mystery Shop rewards are paid, and players should only purchase if they desire to spend real money (diamonds) on items.

