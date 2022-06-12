How to get Legendary gun skins in Free Fire MAX Indian server (June 2022)

Gun skins are among the vast array of cosmetics available in Free Fire MAX. In addition to their aesthetic appeal, skins also carry considerable weight in terms of the competitive advantage they offer, owing to their extra attributes.

Over the last year, the characteristics have caught up to the aesthetic as a deciding factor for gamers before purchasing gun skins. Legendary ones are usually good in both areas, making them a compelling option for gamers to acquire.

Gamers have several ways to acquire these legendary skins within Free Fire MAX, and the following section outlines a few of them.

Ways to get Legendary gun skins in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Store (Weapon Loot Crate)

Legendary gun skins are available through gun crates (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX store features a separate section for legendary gun crates. Gamers can purchase these Weapon Loot Crates throughout the year and open them to attain a gun skin at random. This reward can be a temporary card or even a premium one.

These cost 40 diamonds in the Indian server, and hence, many users even wait for a 50% discount and even combine it with additional vouchers before acquiring them.

Luck Royales (Weapon Royale, Faded Wheel, Moco Store, Incubator)

MAC10 – Enflamed Terror is up for grabs in Weapon Royale (Image via Garena)

Luck Royale has remained a popular method of acquiring rewards in Free Fire MAX, which can also be considered as a separate gacha. In Weapon Royale, players need to spend diamonds to obtain items randomly, and their luck factor increases after every subsequent spin. At present, MAC10 – Enflamed Terror is up for grabs.

Earlier this week, users had the option to get multiple legendary gun skins (Image via Garena)

At the same time, developers regularly release rare gun skins through the incubator. It involves collecting enough materials through Luck Royale and then using it to acquire the desired reward. Garena recently offered the legendary Apocalyptic as well as the Mythos gun skin collection through this Luck Royale on the Indian server a few days back.

FAMAS Demonic Grin is available in the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Moco Store and Faded Wheel are similar in the fact that these guarantee a specific number of rewards in a few spins. The recently inducted Faded Wheel in the Free Fire MAX India server features the FAMAS – Demonic Grin gun skin and seven other items.

The Bonus Prizes in Moco Store include bundles (Image via Garena)

At the same time, Moco Store has brought back Rampage Bundles and multiple other gun skins. The latter can be selected in the Bonus Prize section and obtained along with the other five items.

Events (Top-Up and others)

Users will receive a permanent gun skin on their first top-up in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Garena refreshed the first top-up reward on the Indian server in March 2022. The users receive a legendary Thompson – Goldrim Tribute upon purchasing one diamond. At the same time, players can also benefit from other ongoing top-up events. These can also include gun skins in many instances.

Charge the Portal event provided a free gun skin during Diwali celebrations (Image via Garena)

The developers also regularly release new events offering gun skins for free as well as for spending diamonds. During Diwali celebrations on the Indian server, they launched Charge the Portal, offering one for free. At the same time, Garena may also relaunch events similar to Rate Up, Gift Of Light, and more before gun skins.

