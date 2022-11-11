How to get mythic Infernal Draco M4A1 in Free Fire MAX today

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX have plenty of in-game sections besides events offering some coveted items. Faded Wheel of Luck Royale is one section that showcases legendary and sometimes even mythic-level collectibles that one can obtain by spending diamonds.

As of November 11, Infernal Draco M4A1 (Evo Gun), a mythic-level skin, is available in Free Fire MAX's Faded Wheel. According to the in-game schedule, November 11 will be Faded Wheel's last day. Thus, players can grab rare rewards, including the mythic skin, by paying 1082 diamonds.

Free Fire MAX: How to get Infernal Draco M4A1 from Faded Wheel today (November 11)

Players have the last chance to grab Infernal Draco M4A1 from the Faded Wheel today (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, Faded Wheel will go offline today and return later with the new prize pool. Therefore, players who want to obtain Infernal Draco M4A1 and have more than enough diamonds to spend in the game should participate in the Faded Wheel.

The following are all the rewards that players will be able to claim via the current Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX:

Rewards in the Faded Wheel

Prize pool of the Faded Wheel, including Infernal Draco M4A1 (Image via Garena)

Grand Prizes

M4A1 - Infernal Draco (Evo Gun)

Dragon Bite Skyboard (surfboard skin)

Other items (removable)

One Cube Fragment

MP40 - Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Yello Strike (surfboard skin)

Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: November 30, 2022)

Skyline Loot Crate

Painted Omen (backpack skin)

Five units of Raze Volcanite (M4A1) - Materials used to upgrade the M4A1 skin

One can remove two items from the prize pool except for the Grand Prizes. After the removal, players will need to draw rewards by paying diamonds in the following sequence:

First spin: 9 diamonds Second spin: 19 diamonds Third spin: 39 diamonds Fourth spin: 69 diamonds Fifth spin: 99 diamonds Sixth spin: 149 diamonds Seventh spin: 199 diamonds Eighth spin: 499 diamonds

Therefore, one will need to pay 1082 diamonds to grab all of the items, including both Grand Prizes from the Faded Wheel.

How to access the Faded Wheel and grab rewards in Free Fire MAX?

How to participate in the Faded Wheel and obtain rare rewards (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access the ongoing Faded Wheel and grab different collectibles from the prize pool:

Step 1: You must open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (only applicable for Android emulator users).

Step 2: Log into the game using your preferred alternative.

Note: If you use a guest account, bind it with a specific social media platform.

Step 3: After entering the game, open the Luck Royale section and select the Faded Wheel tab.

You must confirm the removal (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Confirm the removal of two items from the prize pool.

Draw rewards by paying diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Start drawing rewards by spending diamonds on the spins. One must make eight spins, with each successive spin costlier than the previous one.

Since Infernal Draco M4A1 is the rarest among the items in the prize pool, it will not be easier to obtain, and in most cases, players will need to spend diamonds on eight spins.

