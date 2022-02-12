How to get new Brassy Core gloo wall skin in Garena Free Fire: Hurricane Royale guide

A new Hurricane Royale has made its way into Free Fire. It features an eye-catching gloo wall, Brassy Core, which has special effects, and the Thunder Electrified Bundle, among other rewards, including animation and a few previously released cosmetics.
Not all exclusive items are available for free, and most new ones require the usage of diamonds. Similarly, gamers will have to shell out the in-game currency on this Luck Royale to get the items.
New Free Fire Hurricane Royale brings in a new bundle and gloo wall skin
The Free Fire Hurricane Royale launched on 12 February, and users can collect rewards until 18 February. A single spin costs 40 diamonds, while a bundle of 10+1 spins costs 400 diamonds.
Users can obtain the following items at random after making the spins:
- Gloo Wall – Brassy Core
- Thunder Electrified Bundle
- Cyclone Skater (animation)
- Destiny Guardian Backpack
- Destiny Guardian Skyboard
- Ice Bomb
- Crystallized (banner)
- Bright Vibes (avatar)
- 10x Storm Hammer
- 5x Storm Hammer
- 3x Storm Hammer
- 2x Storm Hammer
- Storm Hammer
- Star General Weapon Loot Crate
- Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Phantom Assassin
Players should not fret if they have not received their desired item after a given number of spins. They can subsequently exchange Stone Hammer tokens for the corresponding rewards from the redeem section of the store. The details are:
- 50x Storm Hammer: Gloo Wall – Brassy Core
- 50x Storm Hammer: Thunder Electrified Bundle
- 30x Storm Hammer: Cyclone Skater
- 15x Storm Hammer: Destiny Guardian Backpack
- 10x Storm Hammer: Destiny Guardian Skyboard
- 7x Storm Hammer: 7x Ice Bomb
- 5x Storm Hammer: Thunder Electrified Top (24 hours)
- 5x Storm Hammer: Thunder Electrified Bottom (24 hours)
- 3x Storm Hammer: Thunder Electrified Head (24 hours)
- 3x Storm Hammer: Thunder Electrified Mask (24 hours)
- 3x Storm Hammer: Crystalized
- 3x Storm Hammer: Bright Vibes
- 3x Storm Hammer: FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
- 1x Storm Hammer: Summon Airdrop
Steps to access the new Hurricane Royale and earn rewards
Players can open the Luck Royale section by tapping on the options present on the left side of the screen. Next, they need to navigate through the area and select Hurricane Royale. Gamers can make spins through diamonds.
Users who have a surplus of in-game tokens should engage in this Luck Royale since some rewards may be obtained with spins worth a few hundred diamonds, while others may necessitate the use of thousands of diamonds.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
However, the aspects of tokens certainly provide a sense of assurance to Free Fire players about the rewards.