How to get new Evil Howler AN94 in Free Fire MAX

Faded Wheels in Free Fire MAX are exciting as they allow gamers to attain some of the most exciting collectibles, including rare outfits and Evo Gun skins. This time around, a new time-limited edition of Faded Wheel has brought AN94 - Evil Howler Evo skin to the Indian server.

The new silver-colored skin has a menacing look with VFX. The gun also increases the base weapon's fire rate and damage attributes. Moreover, it is the primary reward of the "AN94 Evo Gun Faded Wheel", and players can attain it by spending diamonds on spins.

Evil Howler AN94: How to grab the new Evo Gun in Garena Free Fire MAX

New Faded Wheel has been added to the game (Image via Garena)

AN94 Evo Gun Faded Wheel became available on Sunday, December 11, and is expected to stay online for more than a month, i.e., till January 17, 2023. Thus, fans have almost 38 days to grab Evil Howler AN94 and other following rewards from the prize pool of Faded Wheel:

Grand Prizes

AN94 – Evil Howler

Howler Trio Backpack

Other items (removable)

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: January 31, 2023)

Blazed Night Parachute

Pumpkin Bomb grenade

FAMA Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Evil Howler (Blue) Token Box

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Evil Eye (AN94)

Players can remove any two items from the collectibles listed above, which will make the prize pool have eight rewards, including AN94 – Evil Howler and Howler Trio Backpack. Thus, players will have to pay for eight spins to attain all the rewards, including Evil Howler AN94 in Free Fire MAX.

Rules of a Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Here are the prices of each spin in successive order:

First spin: 9 diamonds Second spin: 19 diamonds Third spin: 39 diamonds Fourth spin: 69 diamonds Fifth spin: 99 diamonds Sixth spin: 149 diamonds Seventh spin: 199 diamonds Eighth spin: 499 diamonds

Thus, Free Fire MAX gamers will have to pay an aggregated price of 1082 diamonds on eight spins to obtain all the rewards.

How to access AN94 Evo Gun Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX?

How to open AN94 Evo Gun Faded Wheel and access its rewards in Free Fire MAX? (Image via Garena)

Faded Wheel is a popular section of Luck Royale, and one can access it by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Launch the latest Garena Free Fire MAX app on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (only applicable for Android emulator players).

Step 2: Log into the game using your desired alternative/platform and tap the screen to enter.

If you use the "Guest login," bind your account to a particular social media platform to enable online data saving. Otherwise, your account will lose its in-game progress, like stats, rank-up progression, purchases, collections, diamonds, and more, upon uninstallation or updating. Furthermore, binding your account will allow you to synchronize FF and FF MAX.

Step 3: Once you have entered, open the Luck Royale section on the left and access the AN94 Evo Gun Faded Wheel tab.

Step 4: Confirm the removal of two rewards from the prize pool and start drawing rewards using diamonds on spins.

