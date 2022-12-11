How to get new Evil Howler AN94 in Free Fire MAX

Faded Wheels in Free Fire MAX are exciting as they allow gamers to attain some of the most exciting collectibles, including rare outfits and Evo Gun skins. This time around, a new time-limited edition of Faded Wheel has brought AN94 - Evil Howler Evo skin to the Indian server.
The new silver-colored skin has a menacing look with VFX. The gun also increases the base weapon's fire rate and damage attributes. Moreover, it is the primary reward of the "AN94 Evo Gun Faded Wheel", and players can attain it by spending diamonds on spins.
Evil Howler AN94: How to grab the new Evo Gun in Garena Free Fire MAX
AN94 Evo Gun Faded Wheel became available on Sunday, December 11, and is expected to stay online for more than a month, i.e., till January 17, 2023. Thus, fans have almost 38 days to grab Evil Howler AN94 and other following rewards from the prize pool of Faded Wheel:
Grand Prizes
- AN94 – Evil Howler
- Howler Trio Backpack
Other items (removable)
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: January 31, 2023)
- Blazed Night Parachute
- Pumpkin Bomb grenade
- FAMA Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
- Evil Howler (Blue) Token Box
- Bumblebee Loot Crate
- Evil Eye (AN94)
Players can remove any two items from the collectibles listed above, which will make the prize pool have eight rewards, including AN94 – Evil Howler and Howler Trio Backpack. Thus, players will have to pay for eight spins to attain all the rewards, including Evil Howler AN94 in Free Fire MAX.
Here are the prices of each spin in successive order:
- First spin: 9 diamonds
- Second spin: 19 diamonds
- Third spin: 39 diamonds
- Fourth spin: 69 diamonds
- Fifth spin: 99 diamonds
- Sixth spin: 149 diamonds
- Seventh spin: 199 diamonds
- Eighth spin: 499 diamonds
Thus, Free Fire MAX gamers will have to pay an aggregated price of 1082 diamonds on eight spins to obtain all the rewards.
How to access AN94 Evo Gun Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX?
Faded Wheel is a popular section of Luck Royale, and one can access it by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Launch the latest Garena Free Fire MAX app on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (only applicable for Android emulator players).
Step 2: Log into the game using your desired alternative/platform and tap the screen to enter.
If you use the "Guest login," bind your account to a particular social media platform to enable online data saving. Otherwise, your account will lose its in-game progress, like stats, rank-up progression, purchases, collections, diamonds, and more, upon uninstallation or updating. Furthermore, binding your account will allow you to synchronize FF and FF MAX.
Step 3: Once you have entered, open the Luck Royale section on the left and access the AN94 Evo Gun Faded Wheel tab.
Step 4: Confirm the removal of two rewards from the prize pool and start drawing rewards using diamonds on spins.