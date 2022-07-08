How to get new Floating Cloud Skywing and Cloud Rider arrival animation in Free Fire MAX this week

Players prefer the Faded Wheel the most out of all available Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX. The sole reason for this inclination is that it guarantees a particular number of items after a given number of spins, unlike other options.

Due to its growing popularity, the developers have recently incorporated multiple Faded Wheels, with three available simultaneously on the Indian server. The most recent one features Cloud Rider animation and Floating Cloud Skywing as rewards.

New Faded Wheel brings new skying and animation into Free Fire MAX

The Faded Wheel featuring the Floating Cloud Skywing and Cloud Rider arrival animation in Free Fire MAX has commenced today, i.e., 8 July. Gamers can access the event and spend diamonds to acquire the rewards before its completion on 14 July.

Before proceeding, users must remove two items from the prize pool they do not intend to receive. Afterward, they can spend diamonds to get a random reward. This will not be repeated, and the cost of spins will rise as the odds of getting the grand prize increase.

The entire prize pool (Image via Garena)

The prize pool for this Faded Wheel includes the following items:

Cloud Rider

1x Cube Fragment

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

Overcast Parachute

Platinum Divinity (Blue) Token Box

Floating Cloud

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 July 2022)

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Vampire Malevolence Skyboard

Destiny Wing

Gamers may follow the steps outlined below to make spins and get rewards from the Faded Wheel:

Step 1: First, they must open Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale section by clicking on the option on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Players need to select the Faded Wheel featuring the skywing and animation.

Remove the unwanted items (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, they have to click on the item in the bottom right corner of the item to select and remove it.

Users should exercise extra caution while removing the item since these cannot be reverted.

Step 4: Finally, they may spin using diamonds until they acquire their preferred rewards.

The price of spins will increase, with the final one costing 499 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The price of spins is as follows:

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 39 diamonds

4th spin – 69 diamonds

5th spin – 99 diamonds

6th spin – 149 diamonds

7th spin – 199 diamonds

8th spin – 499 diamonds

Hence, gamers are guaranteed to get eight items using 1082 diamonds in total. Some might win the grand prize on the first spin, while others may have to wait until the final one. Only those with sufficient diamonds should proceed.

The Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel provides excellent value to users as these enable them to get eight items for just under 1000 diamonds.

However, they must contemplate if they desire to spend these many diamonds on an animation and skywing since the former will only be available in the lobby. At the same time, the latter is only usable while landing.

