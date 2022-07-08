Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

The rising popularity and audience of Free Fire and its better version globally have drawn many players into the role of content creation. Piyush Joshi, who has more than 3.86 million subscribers on YouTube, is one of the new content creators joining the foray.

In addition to posting videos on Minecraft, he recently began uploading content focused on the popular online battle royale title enjoyed by his fans. At the same time, Piyush also enjoys 703 thousand followers on his Instagram handle, which his brother operates.

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID details

Piyush Joshi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 2081534483, and he is the leader of the PiyushArmy guild, whose ID number is 3008207204. As of this writing, the YouTuber is placed Silver I in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Here are his stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

Piyush has played duo games the most (Image via Garena)

Piyush Joshi Gaming has made 53 appearances in the solo mode and has come out on top on three occasions, leading to a win rate of 5.66%. He has secured 156 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.12.

He has bettered foes in 17 of the 257 duo participations, possessing a win ratio of 6.61%. With 297 frags, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 1.24.

Piyush has played 167 squad games and remained unbeaten in 34, converting to a win percentage of 20.35%. He has 371 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has won three squad games (Image via Garena)

The internet star has joined only one ranked solo game this Free Fire season and has bagged 19 frags, contributing to a kill-to-death ratio of 19.

The streamer has also featured in five squad matches and outperformed the opponents on three occasions to maintain a win rate of 60%. With 20 eliminations on the way, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 10.

CS Career

He has a KDA of 1.70 (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has engaged in 1205 Clash Squad matches while securing 643 Booyahs, attributing to a win ratio of 53.36%. With a KDA of 1.70 and an average damage per match of 1692, he has chalked up 4527 frags.

Note: The gamer’s stats were recorded on 8 July 2022 and are subject to change as he engages in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

His income details (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Piyush Joshi Gaming’s estimated monthly income through YouTube ranges from $2.2K to $34.5K. At the same time, the yearly earnings are $25.9K to $414.5K.

YouTube channel

Piyush started with the channel in January this year and is already close to 3.86 million subscribers. The player has churned up 75+ videos that have accumulated 140.3 million views.

The channel has grown rapidly recently, gaining 70k subscribers and 8.635 million subscribers during the last 30 days.

