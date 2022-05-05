How to get new Jewel Mystified Groza, gloo wall, and other Free Fire skins from Ramadan event

One of the most popular Ramadan events in Free Fire is the Ramadan Pass. The pass became available on 29 April and offers mobile gamers exciting rewards that they can claim by logging in, completing missions, and spinning a wheel.

The Ramadan Pass is worth 99 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The Ramadan Pass has to be purchased by spending 99 diamonds, and the three primary attractive rewards are Gloo Wall – Emerald Bloom, Emerald Power Backpack, and Emerald Power Scythe. The event will conclude on 8 May.

Free Fire: Jewel Mystified Groza, Emerald Bloom Gloo Wall, and more

Daily Login rewards in the Ramadan Pass event (Image via Garena)

Both the Free Fire rewards mentioned above are part of the Daily Login Rewards of the Ramadan Pass. Upon unlocking all the prizes offered over seven days, gamers will be able to unlock the Emerald Bloom gloo wall skin.

Here is the complete list of Login rewards:

Day 1: Groza – Jewel Mystified (1d)

Day 2: Pan – Cyber Bounty Hunter (1d)

Day 3: Groza – Flames Enchanted (1d)

Day 4: Portable Incubator (1d)

Day 5: Groza – Air Enchanted (1d)

Day 6: One-Finger Pushup (1d)

Day 7: Groza – Thunder Electrified (1d)

Bonus Reward: Gloo Wall – Emerald Bloom

Other rewards of Ramadan Pass

Here are the other two events of the Ramadan Pass in Free Fire:

Play Matches and Win Rewards

The grand prize can be claimed with a maximum of 20 spins (Image via Garena)

In this event, players will have to play matches to collect "chances" for spinning a wheel consisting of rewards. The "chances" are restricted to five per day.

The most exciting reward in the Play Matches and Win Rewards event is the Emerald Power Backpack skin. Here are the other prizes:

Gold Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Pet Food

Daily Mission and Shop

List of missions and rewards

In this Ramadan Pass event, players will have to complete specific missions assigned to them to collect Ramadan Pass tokens. Once they have gotten the required amount, gamers can exchange them for exciting rewards.

The missions that they need to complete are:

Knock down three enemies in a single Clash Squad match – 1 Ramadan Pass Token

Kill with three headshots in the Battle Royale mode – 2 Ramadan Pass Tokens

Kill ten enemies in the Battle Royale mode – 3 Ramadan Pass Tokens

Note: Players have the option to choose a different mission by spending 50 gold coins in the battle royale game.

Here are the rewards and the number of tokens necessary to acquire them:

Emerald Power Scythe: 20 Ramadan Pass Tokens

Bounty Playcard: 8 Ramadan Pass Tokens

Magic Cube fragment: 5 Ramadan Pass Tokens

1x Incubator Voucher: 5 Ramadan Pass Tokens

1x Weapon Royale Voucher: 2 Ramadan Pass Tokens

100x Universal Fragment: 2 Ramadan Pass Tokens

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

