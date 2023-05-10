How to get new Scorpio Backpack in Free Fire MAX

A second knockout event is now available in Free Fire MAX, and this time around, it offers players an opportunity to add an exclusive Scorpio Backpack to their vast in-game collection. The web event does not require players to complete certain objectives to receive rewards but instead spend diamonds on the spins to receive one item randomly from the prize pool.

Moreover, individuals are guaranteed to obtain the reward in five spins. Here is a detailed overview of the new event and the procedure for receiving the items.

Procedure to get Scorpio Backpack in Free Fire MAX

The Knockout event featuring the Scorpio Backpack was added to the Indian server Free Fire MAX on May 10, 2023, and will remain until May 16, 2023. The items up for grabs in the recently started Free Fire MAX web event are as follows:

The rewards in the new Knockout event (Image via Garena)

Scorpio Backpack

2x Cube Fragments

Diamond Royale Voucher

3x Pet Food

The event is structured similarly to Faded Wheel, as once players obtain a reward, it will not be repeated. Similarly, the price of making spins will also increase. The current diamond cost of making the spins and getting the rewards is as follows:

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 49 diamonds

4th spin – 199 diamonds

Thus, players will not have to spend more than 276 diamonds to receive the backpack spin alongside the three other items. This is relatively inexpensive when compared to the previous event.

Below are instructions to receive rewards from the new iteration of the Knockout event and a Scorpio Backpack in their Free Fire MAX account:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and head to the Project Crimson tab in the Events section.

Select the new Scorpio Bandana tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Scorpio Backpack from the list of available tabs. Click on the Go button to access the web event interface.

Step 3: Once the Knockout event loads, players only have to make spins using diamonds. The cost of spins will gradually rise, but players will eventually receive the backpack within four spins.

Free Fire MAX Scorpio Bandana is available in separate Knockout event

Scorpio Bandana is also available in a separate event (Image via Garena)

In addition to unveiling the Scorpio Backpack in a recent Knockout event, Garena had previously introduced the Scorpio Bandana in a similar event, which is still underway. Players have until May 14, 2023, to use the premium in-game currency and acquire their rewards.

The older Knockout web event had five items, meaning that players could potentially receive the grand prize in their final spin. This factor could potentially result in a higher cost of acquisition. Nonetheless, the maximum diamonds required to acquire the grand prize is 575.

