How to get Plan Bermuda bundle and I'm Rich emote in Free Fire MAX this week

After the conclusion of Heist Initiate Moco Store in Free Fire MAX India server, Garena is back with a Heist Royale. This enables gamers to lay their hands on the Money Heist-themed items released as part of the game’s collaboration with the series.
Like previous Luck Royales, gamers must spend diamonds to acquire random rewards. Interestingly, this time around, players will have the opportunity to accumulate Gold Pile through the spins and trade them for an even bigger selection of items from the exchange section, including various bundles, emotes, Gloo Walls, and more.
Plan Bermuda bundle and other Money Heist themed items available in Free Fire MAX
Heist Royale kicked off on Free Fire MAX Indian server on 17 July and is essentially a Luck Royale featuring an option to acquire many exclusive Money Heist-themed items. Gamers will need to spend 40 diamonds for a single spin and 400 diamonds for a pack of 11 spins until its conclusion on 23 July.
They can obtain items randomly or even collect the Gold Pile for their preferred rewards. The prize pool in Heist Royale includes the following:
- Plan Bermuda Bundle
- Crimson Criminal Bundle
- Plan Bermuda Street (Male)
- Plan Bermuda Street (Female)
- P90 – Make it Rain
- I’m Rich emote
- Endless Bullets emote
- Gloo Wall – Gold Vault
- Raining Cash surfboard
- 10x Gold Pile
- 5x Gold Pile
- 3x Gold Pile
- 2x Gold Pile
- 1x Gold Pile
- Platinum Divinity (Blue) Token Box
- Titanium Weapon Loot Crate
- Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate
Gold Pile tokens can be exchanged for the following items:
- Plan Bermuda Bundle – 50x Gold Pile
- Crimson Criminal Bundle – 40x Gold Pile
- Plan Bermuda Street (Male) – 40 Gold Pile
- Plan Bermuda Shinobi Bundle – 40x Gold Pile
- Red Robster Bundle – 40x Gold Pile
- Plan Bermuda Street (Female) – 40x Gold Pile
- Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Bundle – 40x Gold Pile
- Woodpecker Red Robster – 30x Gold Pile
- P90 Make it Rain – 30x Gold Pile
- I’m Rich – 25x Gold Pile
- Endless Bullets – 25x Gold Pile
- Make it Rain – 25x Gold Pile
- Money Throw – 25x Gold Pile
- Gloo Wall Gold Vault – 25x Gold Pile
- Gloo Wall Plan Bermuda – 25x Gold Pile
- Raining Cash surfboard – 20x Gold Pile
- Chill on Bills Skyboard – 20x Gold Pile
- Heist Mask – 20x Gold Pile
- Bag O’ Cash – 15x Gold Pile
- Backpack Team Heist – 15x Gold Pile
- Plan Bermuda Vault – 10x Gold Pile
- Sports Car Team Heist – 10x Gold Pile
- Vector Red Robster – 10x Gold Pile
- AN94 Plan Bermuda – 10x Gold Pile
- Cha-ching – 8x Gold Pile
- Pan Chill on Bills – 8x Gold Pile
- Plan Bermuda Backpack – 5x Gold Pile
- Plan Bermuda Pickup Truck – 5x Gold Pile
- Pan Greatest Heist – 5x Gold Pile
- Heist Board – 5x Gold Pile
- Plan Bermuda Parachute – 5x Gold Pile
- Team Heist Parachute – 5x Gold Pile
- Pet Skin: Ottero Heist – 5x Gold Pile
- Pet Skin: Kitty Heist – 5x Gold Pile
- Pet Skin: Panda Heist – 5x Gold Pile
- Concealed – 3x Gold Pile
- Blood Ink – 3x Blood Ink
- Team Heist Pin – 3x Gold Pile
- Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Gold Pile
- 1x Bonfire – 1x Gold Pile
Steps to get Plan Bermuda bundle and I’m Rich emote in Free Fire MAX
Players may follow these steps to collect the preferred rewards from the Heist Royale in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Users can sign in to their account in Free Fire MAX and then open the Luck Royale by clicking on the button on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, they must select Heist Royale from the section on the left side of the screen and make the spins using diamonds until they have received the preferred item.
Step 3: If they fail to receive a particular gun skin or bundle, they can exchange Gold Pile through the exchange section of the store.
This event may require tons of diamonds to acquire all the rewards, even if redeemed through the exchange section. Hence, only users with enough in-game currency in their wallets should proceed.