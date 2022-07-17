How to get Plan Bermuda bundle and I'm Rich emote in Free Fire MAX this week

After the conclusion of Heist Initiate Moco Store in Free Fire MAX India server, Garena is back with a Heist Royale. This enables gamers to lay their hands on the Money Heist-themed items released as part of the game’s collaboration with the series.

Like previous Luck Royales, gamers must spend diamonds to acquire random rewards. Interestingly, this time around, players will have the opportunity to accumulate Gold Pile through the spins and trade them for an even bigger selection of items from the exchange section, including various bundles, emotes, Gloo Walls, and more.

Plan Bermuda bundle and other Money Heist themed items available in Free Fire MAX

Plan Bermuda bundles are available in Free Fire MAX now (Image via Garena)

Heist Royale kicked off on Free Fire MAX Indian server on 17 July and is essentially a Luck Royale featuring an option to acquire many exclusive Money Heist-themed items. Gamers will need to spend 40 diamonds for a single spin and 400 diamonds for a pack of 11 spins until its conclusion on 23 July.

They can obtain items randomly or even collect the Gold Pile for their preferred rewards. The prize pool in Heist Royale includes the following:

Plan Bermuda Bundle

Crimson Criminal Bundle

Plan Bermuda Street (Male)

Plan Bermuda Street (Female)

P90 – Make it Rain

I’m Rich emote

Endless Bullets emote

Gloo Wall – Gold Vault

Raining Cash surfboard

10x Gold Pile

5x Gold Pile

3x Gold Pile

2x Gold Pile

1x Gold Pile

Platinum Divinity (Blue) Token Box

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Gold Pile tokens can be exchanged for the following items in Free Fire MAX

Gold Pile tokens can be exchanged for the following items:

Plan Bermuda Bundle – 50x Gold Pile

Crimson Criminal Bundle – 40x Gold Pile

Plan Bermuda Street (Male) – 40 Gold Pile

Plan Bermuda Shinobi Bundle – 40x Gold Pile

Red Robster Bundle – 40x Gold Pile

Plan Bermuda Street (Female) – 40x Gold Pile

Plan Bermuda Kunoichi Bundle – 40x Gold Pile

Woodpecker Red Robster – 30x Gold Pile

P90 Make it Rain – 30x Gold Pile

I’m Rich – 25x Gold Pile

Endless Bullets – 25x Gold Pile

Make it Rain – 25x Gold Pile

Money Throw – 25x Gold Pile

Gloo Wall Gold Vault – 25x Gold Pile

Gloo Wall Plan Bermuda – 25x Gold Pile

Raining Cash surfboard – 20x Gold Pile

Chill on Bills Skyboard – 20x Gold Pile

Heist Mask – 20x Gold Pile

Bag O’ Cash – 15x Gold Pile

Backpack Team Heist – 15x Gold Pile

Plan Bermuda Vault – 10x Gold Pile

Sports Car Team Heist – 10x Gold Pile

Vector Red Robster – 10x Gold Pile

AN94 Plan Bermuda – 10x Gold Pile

Cha-ching – 8x Gold Pile

Pan Chill on Bills – 8x Gold Pile

Plan Bermuda Backpack – 5x Gold Pile

Plan Bermuda Pickup Truck – 5x Gold Pile

Pan Greatest Heist – 5x Gold Pile

Heist Board – 5x Gold Pile

Plan Bermuda Parachute – 5x Gold Pile

Team Heist Parachute – 5x Gold Pile

Pet Skin: Ottero Heist – 5x Gold Pile

Pet Skin: Kitty Heist – 5x Gold Pile

Pet Skin: Panda Heist – 5x Gold Pile

Concealed – 3x Gold Pile

Blood Ink – 3x Blood Ink

Team Heist Pin – 3x Gold Pile

Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate – 3x Gold Pile

1x Bonfire – 1x Gold Pile

Steps to get Plan Bermuda bundle and I’m Rich emote in Free Fire MAX

Players may follow these steps to collect the preferred rewards from the Heist Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Users can sign in to their account in Free Fire MAX and then open the Luck Royale by clicking on the button on the left side of the screen.

Individuals can tap on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must select Heist Royale from the section on the left side of the screen and make the spins using diamonds until they have received the preferred item.

Step 3: If they fail to receive a particular gun skin or bundle, they can exchange Gold Pile through the exchange section of the store.

This event may require tons of diamonds to acquire all the rewards, even if redeemed through the exchange section. Hence, only users with enough in-game currency in their wallets should proceed.

