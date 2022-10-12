How to get Purple Top Criminal Bundle in Free Fire through Criminal Royale (MAX version)

After a lengthy wait, players on the Free Fire MAX India server can now get their hands on the Purple Top Criminal Bundle, with Garena relaunching the much-awaited rare cosmetic as part of the Light Fest celebrations. The outfit is available in Criminal Royale, where individuals can spend diamonds to add it to their collection.

The entire Top Criminal bundle enjoys unparalleled popularity within Free Fire MAX as they were released as part of the early Incubators. As a result, not many users were able to obtain this collection, making this a rare commodity in the game. With its relaunch in October 2022, players have until 25 October 2022 to purchase the Purple Criminal Bundle.

Purple Top Criminal is now available in Free Fire MAX

Criminal Royale is currently underway within the Free Fire MAX India server starting from 12 October 2022. Players only need to make spins using diamonds to receive a random reward from its prize pool. Each spin will cost 40 diamonds while a pack of five has a minor, costing 180 diamonds instead of 200.

You may receive one of these items at random:

There are a variety of different rewards present in the event (Image via Garena)

Top Criminal (Purple)

Magic Cube

Crack of Dawn (Top)

Crack of Dawn (Bottom)

MP5 – Blood Red

Silver Bullet

VSS – Metallic

M249 – Fire Bones

Spikey Spines Backpack

Pan – Watermelon

Sports Car – Bolly Party

Island Life

Discount Coupon

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

80x Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Scan

Summon Airdrop

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee of obtaining the Purple Top Criminal after a particular number of spins. However, with every subsequent spin, a player's luck quotient increases, improving their chances of getting this particular bundle.

Steps to access the new Criminal Royale to get the Purple Top Criminal Bundle

You may follow these instructions to obtain the Purple Top Criminal Bundle in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by pressing the relevant option from the left menu.

Step 2: Select the Criminal Royale option to open the event interface.

You can go ahead by choosing either of the two spin options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards randomly. As stated earlier, the two available options are one spin (40 diamonds) and five spins (180 diamonds).

Step 4: Continue making spins until you have acquired the Top Criminal (Purple) outfit.

Once you have acquired this outfit, it can be equipped through the vault section.

There is no fixed cost of acquiring the Purple Top Criminal in Free Fire MAX. Some players may have to spend thousands of diamonds. In contrast, others may draw the outfit in spins worth only a few hundred diamonds.

Only those with sufficient in-game currency should go ahead with this process. Spending diamonds for this event is worth it as the Criminal bundles are some of the rarest outfits in-game and are not always available.

