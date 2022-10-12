How to get Purple Top Criminal Bundle in Free Fire through Criminal Royale (MAX version)

After a lengthy wait, players on the Free Fire MAX India server can now get their hands on the Purple Top Criminal Bundle, with Garena relaunching the much-awaited rare cosmetic as part of the Light Fest celebrations. The outfit is available in Criminal Royale, where individuals can spend diamonds to add it to their collection.
The entire Top Criminal bundle enjoys unparalleled popularity within Free Fire MAX as they were released as part of the early Incubators. As a result, not many users were able to obtain this collection, making this a rare commodity in the game. With its relaunch in October 2022, players have until 25 October 2022 to purchase the Purple Criminal Bundle.
Purple Top Criminal is now available in Free Fire MAX
Criminal Royale is currently underway within the Free Fire MAX India server starting from 12 October 2022. Players only need to make spins using diamonds to receive a random reward from its prize pool. Each spin will cost 40 diamonds while a pack of five has a minor, costing 180 diamonds instead of 200.
You may receive one of these items at random:
- Top Criminal (Purple)
- Magic Cube
- Crack of Dawn (Top)
- Crack of Dawn (Bottom)
- MP5 – Blood Red
- Silver Bullet
- VSS – Metallic
- M249 – Fire Bones
- Spikey Spines Backpack
- Pan – Watermelon
- Sports Car – Bolly Party
- Island Life
- Discount Coupon
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)
- Phantom Weapon Loot Crate
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- Victory Wings Loot Crate
- Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate
- 80x Universal Fragment
- Pet Food
- Scan
- Summon Airdrop
Unfortunately, there is no guarantee of obtaining the Purple Top Criminal after a particular number of spins. However, with every subsequent spin, a player's luck quotient increases, improving their chances of getting this particular bundle.
Steps to access the new Criminal Royale to get the Purple Top Criminal Bundle
You may follow these instructions to obtain the Purple Top Criminal Bundle in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Access the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by pressing the relevant option from the left menu.
Step 2: Select the Criminal Royale option to open the event interface.
Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards randomly. As stated earlier, the two available options are one spin (40 diamonds) and five spins (180 diamonds).
Step 4: Continue making spins until you have acquired the Top Criminal (Purple) outfit.
Once you have acquired this outfit, it can be equipped through the vault section.
There is no fixed cost of acquiring the Purple Top Criminal in Free Fire MAX. Some players may have to spend thousands of diamonds. In contrast, others may draw the outfit in spins worth only a few hundred diamonds.
Only those with sufficient in-game currency should go ahead with this process. Spending diamonds for this event is worth it as the Criminal bundles are some of the rarest outfits in-game and are not always available.