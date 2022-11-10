How to get rare bandana and beard in Free Fire MAX this week

Players see at least one event in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX that offers highly rare collectibles every week. Fortunately, they have received another shot at obtaining rare cosmetics in the form of bandanas and beards this week in Garena-backed Battle Royale titles.

One of Free Fire and its MAX variant's most popular recurring events, Style Up, is back with its new edition, "Beard x Bandana." The game's officials have kept the rules of the event the same, as one will have to draw prizes by spending diamonds on the spins.

How to claim rare cosmetics via Free Fire MAX's Style Up: Beard x Bandana event (November 2022)

The event will remain active until November 16 (Image via Garena)

The latest iteration of the Style Up event began on November 10, 2022, and will stay online for almost a week before culminating on November 16. Therefore, players who are interested in participating must have enough diamonds to spend on the following grand prizes, including beards and bandanas:

Style Up: Beard x Bandana event - Grand prizes

Grand Prizes of the event (Image via Garena)

Braided Beard

Tribal Scarf

Midnight Gangster (Facepaint)

Shadow Bandana

Santa Militia Darkbeard

Reindeer cover

Besides these grand prizes, which are the hardest to acquire, there are various other permanent rewards that one will be able to grab after spinning with diamonds. However, the highlight of the Style Up event is that players can increase their chances of obtaining one of the grand prizes by 10 times. They will have to make a choice before drawing a reward.

How to enhance the chances of winning a grand prize by 10 times in Free Fire MAX

You can find Style Up under the Events tab (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access Free Fire MAX's new Style Up event and increase the chances of winning a specific grand prize by 10 times:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop/PC (exclusive to Android emulator users).

Step 2: Sign into the game using your preferred platform.

If you are logging in using a guest profile, you should bind the same to a desired social media platform. It will allow you to save your in-game progress online, which is impossible with guest accounts as they lose data after updates or uninstallations. Moreover, one will get the perk of synchronization between Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: After entering the game and tapping on the calendar icon, access the new Style Up promotion under the Events tab.

Step 4: Use the Go To button to open the event page and choose your preferred grand prize to increase the chances of winning by 10 times.

Draw rewards by spending diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After tapping the Confirm button, you can start drawing the rewards by spending diamonds. One spin will cost 20, while 10 turns are priced at 180 diamonds.

You must also note that you can select a grand prize from the event page if you change your preference for a beard or bandana.

