How to get Road to Booyah music in Free Fire MAX

Booyah Day celebrations always commence in Free Fire MAX in November, and Garena has stuck with the trend once again. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Booyah-Day-themed special occasions started making their way into the game with the introduction of the event calendar.

Alongside the in-game occasions like Booyah Top-Up, Your Potential Missions, Travel Mission, and many more, one can spot a login-based event called "Log in For Music." Players can sign into the game and claim a new reward daily via the Booyah-Day-themed event.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the Log in For Music event in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Log in For Music event: How to claim free Road to Booyah audio in Free Fire MAX (November 2022)

Log in For Music event will stay online between November 3 and November 7 (Image via Garena)

The latest event commenced on November 3, alongside various other Booyah Day offerings in the game. According to the schedule, it will stay online for five days, and will go offline after November 7. Thus, players will be able to grab the following rewards in Garena's battle royale game after logging in for a certain number of days:

Rewards in the Log in For Music event

Rewards of the Log in For Music event (Image via Garena)

One unit of scan (a loadout item) - Log into the game for one day

Log into the game for one day 100 units of Gold - Log into the game for two days

Log into the game for two days One Diamond Royale Voucher - Log into the game for three days

Log into the game for three days One Weapon Royale Voucher - Log into the game for four days

Log into the game for four days Road to Booyah music (usable in the lobby and other in-game sections) - Log into the game for five days

A step-by-step guide to claiming the free rewards in the Log in For Music event

Log into Free Fire MAX every day to claim free rewards (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can claim all the rewards from the latest login-based Free Fire MAX Booyah Day event:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop/PC (only for Android emulator users).

Step 2: Sign into the game using the platform linked to your FF/FF MAX account.

Why you must link your game account to a specific platform? (Image via Garena)

However, if you are using a guest profile, it is advised to bind your account to a preferred alternative. It will provide you with the safety of in-game data after an upgrade or uninstallation. Moreover, linking your data to a specific social media platform will allow you to synchronize the game accounts on Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Step 3: After logging into the title, you must tap on the calendar icon in the lobby to open the event section.

Step 4: You must choose the "Booyah Day" tab in the events section and open the "Log in For Music" event.

Step 5: Claim the reward and return to the lobby.

You must repeat the procedure every day until November 7, 2022, to claim the Road to Booyah music in Garena Free Fire MAX.

