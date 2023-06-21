How to get Seaside Protector Bundle from new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX features plenty of Luck Royales, and Garena regularly releases several exclusive cosmetics via this route. The developer recently launched another Moco Store, introducing the coveted Seaside Protector Bundle into the game. It is important to note that you cannot obtain the rewards for free and will have to spend diamonds instead.

Although the prize pool features multiple attractive rewards, you cannot obtain all of them. You will have to pick one item from the Grand Prize section and one from the Bonus Prize. Here is an overview of the newly launched Luck Royale, alongside a guide to obtaining the rewards.

New Moco Store featuring Seaside Protector Bundle, among other rewards, starts in Free Fire MAX

Garena launched the new Moco Store on June 21, 2023, and the Luck Royale will continue in Free Fire MAX until June 27, 2023. As mentioned earlier, the event has two separate sections, and the items available in each of them are as follows:

Grand prizes:

Seaside Protector Bundle

Sweetheart Cupid Bundle

Gloo Wall - Brassy Core

Gloo Wall - Burning Lily

Flameborne Scythe

Firework Arc

Bonus prizes:

Goblet of Eternity

Feral Fantasy Loot box

Raft to the Underworld

Night Scouter Skyboard

Pet Skin: Neon Ottero

Pet Skin: Spectral Guide

The prize pool of Moco Store (Image via Garena)

You need to pick one item from each section. In order to obtain the outfit in Free Fire Max, you must select Seaside Protector Bundle from the Grand Prize section. You can then receive the items from the following prize pool:

2x M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

2x Cube Fragments

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date - July 31, 2023)

1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry Date - July 31, 2023

Two other previously selected items

As you already know, the price of making the spins will gradually rise. In any case, the cost of acquiring the six items will not exceed 874 diamonds.

Steps to collect Seaside Protector Bundle and other rewards from the newly launched Moco Store in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps that you can follow to collect an exclusive Seaside Protector Bundle and other cosmetics from the new Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section by clicking the option from the menu on the left side.

Step 2: From the long list of events, select the newly launched Moco Store.

Confirm the prizes from each section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the outfit from the Grand Prize and one other item from the Bonus Prize section. Confirm the selection, and you can then make spins from a separate prize pool.

This step is extremely important and must be done carefully. Once the selection is made, it cannot be altered, and you will be stuck with those prizes.

Step 4: You can spend diamonds to make spins, and you will obtain one random item from the prize pool.

Once it is obtained, it will be greyed out and will not be repeated. Consequently, the price of making spins will also gradually increase. Nonetheless, you are also guaranteed to obtain Seaside Protector Bundle in six spins.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes