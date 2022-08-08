How to get stylish name for Free Fire ID

It has lately become a trend for players in Free Fire to give their IDs stylish names. The primary reason for this is that individuals want to give off the impression that they are unique, and there is no better way to do that than by having a unique and distinct name.

Essentially, gamers can get fashionable names by using the different name generators freely available on the internet. If they are unfamiliar with the process, all individuals need to do is type the required name in the text area to receive outputs in a wide array of fonts and symbols.

Free Fire: Guide to getting stylish name for FF ID

This is one of the popular websites that players can try utilizing (Image via Lingojam.com)

With general keyboards on mobile devices not offering special symbols and fonts, gamers will have to utilize the name generator websites. There are numerous options available, with a few of the most popular being lingojam.com, fancytexttool.com, fancytextgurul.com, and nickfinder.com.

Listed below are the detailed steps that they can check out to use such websites and generate stylish names:

Step 1: Users can start visiting the required name generator website on any of the preferred web browsers.

Step 2: Upon reaching the specific website, they can input the particular name in the text field appearing on their screens.

Step 3: Individuals will soon find numerous outputs on their screens and may choose the desired one.

Later, the chosen name can be utilized while changing names within Garena Free Fire. They may also further personalize the moniker by adding more symbols and text.

How to change name in-game

If players are not aware of the name change procedure in Free Fire, they can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: To begin the name change, they can boot up the battle royale title on their devices and navigate to their in-game profile.

This is the icon that users will have to click (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on their in-game profiles, they can tap on the icon next to their current in-game name.

A dialog box soon appears on their screen, prompting gamers to enter a new name.

The new name can later be entered into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, readers can paste the copied name into the text field. They may then use the ‘390 diamonds’ option or a ‘Name change card’ to complete the process.

Their names within the game will soon be altered. It is worth noting that individuals will have to be careful while entering the new name as any error will lead them to spend more diamonds/name change cards on the name change procedure.

Recommended names

Here are a few stylish names that users can utilize in Free Fire:

1) ▀▄ ᴀᴄᴇ▀▄

2) •༺ SCДЯΞD༻•

3) 〜ƁƦƠƘ3Ɲ〜

4) ╚»F★I★R★E«╝

5) ƤΔŇƗĆ ☜

6) ★ Tёяяѳя ★

7) ╰☆Violent☆╮

8) •♡ Dragon♡•

9) <А$нё$>

10) ⊹ცՆ૦૦ძ⊹

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and gamers belonging to the nation are advised to refrain from playing it on their devices. They may play FF MAX as the Indian government did not suspend it.

