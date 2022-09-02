How to get V Badge and free diamonds from Free Fire Partner Program

The growth of the Free Fire community has paved the way for the development of a significant number of content creators, streamers, and more. Garena has established a Partner Program to further assist all such individuals in expanding and becoming more popular.

Essentially, this particular initiative will grant gamers access to benefits such as free diamonds, merchandise, invites to esports tournaments, and more. They will also be eligible for exclusive items like the V Badge.

However, joining the program will not be an easy task since one would have to match the different eligibility criteria that the developers set.

The following section provides more information about becoming a part of Free Fire's Partner Program and getting the V Badge and free diamonds.

How to join Free Fire Partner Program and earn benefits

Users must verify that they meet the requirements before enrolling in the Free Fire Partner Program. The exact ones mentioned on the website are shown in the image below:

Here are the different specifics that players are required to match (Image via Garena)

Individuals who meet all of these qualifications can proceed to submit their applications by visiting the Partner Program's official website. They will only need to enter all of the requested information asked by the developers.

Nonetheless, Garena only selects the finest applications because there are limited spots available and not everyone who applies for the Partner Program will be chosen.

Steps to apply for the Partner Program

Step 1: As a first step, users can open any of the browsers on their devices and look for the Partner Program website or "partnerprogram.ff.garena.com."

Gamers can click on the 'Apply Now' button to get to the Google Form (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once they are on the website, players can tap on the 'Apply Now' option to be routed to the program's application form. A few of the details asked in the Google form are as follows:

Official name (as in ID)

Phone Number

YouTube channel's name, link

Subscriber count

The reason behind the desire to join the Partner Program

The type/kind of content being posted on the channel

Whether the creator uses a facecam or not

Address

Official ID

Players have to enter all these information without any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, after carefully entering all the information, gamers can submit the Google Form to join the Partner Program.

Upon submitting the form, individuals can wait for a response from the developers regarding the Partner Program.

Diamonds, V Badge, and benefits of the program

All these will be offered to players once they become a part of the program (Image via Garena)

Players will already know that the Partner Program offers diamonds and V Badge. Nevertheless, the program also provides a variety of additional advantages, including the following:

In-game rewards, custom rooms, and more

Advance access to the in-game content

Opportunity to have an official feature on the Free Fire social media handles

Access to the observer client of the battle royale title

In-game codes to conduct giveaways

Communication with the game's team

Invites to tournaments and esports events of the game

Exclusive merchandise

The program also provides financial compensation to YouTubers who have channels with more than 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire content.

