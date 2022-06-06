How to get V Badge for Free Fire ID in India (June 2022)

The V Badge is an in-game collatable that has significantly attracted attention within the Free Fire community. It provides users with a sense of distinction, and individuals have generally spotted this badge on the profiles of popular content creators, streamers, and other personalities.

As revealed in the patch notes of the OB25 update of Free Fire, the V Badge is rewarded to gamers after joining the game’s official Partner Program. However, entering the same isn’t easy and requires them to match the developer-set requirements.

All interested individuals can check the below section to see how they can get the V Badge on their Free Fire IDs in India.

Free Fire guide: Getting V Badge on Free Fire ID in India

The Partner Program features numerous requirements but also has tons of benefits (Image via Garena)

Getting the V Badge involves players becoming members of the game’s official Partner Program. As per the website, these are the criteria that all participants must meet:

Vibrant channels that have more than 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Creators with 80% Free Fire content and possess 3,00,000 channel views in the previous 30 days.

YouTubers with consistency in social media activity and content quality.

Participants must upload clean, non-offensive, and engaging content.

Gamers should also have professionalism and willingness to work hard.

Individuals need to possess a passion for gaming and drive to succeed together.

Individuals can submit an application to join the Partner Program and earn the V Badge on their Free Fire ID if these requirements are met. However, there is no assurance of acceptance into the program because there is an internal evaluation procedure, and only the finest candidates are chosen.

Regardless, if users match the prerequisites, it is worthwhile applying as there are various benefits up for grabs if they become members, as disclosed by Garena:

In-game rewards, custom room card, and diamonds

Financial compensation

Advance access to content and the official observer client

Feature on Free Fire’s social media

Codes for giveaway

Communication with the game’s team

Invites to tournaments and other esports events

Exclusive merchandise

Note: Financial compensation is only available for channels with over 5,00,000 subscribers and uploads at least 95% of content related to the game.

Applying for Partner Program for V Badge

The process of sending an application for the program is easy (Image via Garena)

A form needs to be filled out by gamers if they want to get into the Partner Program and receive the V Badge. It will ask them to enter information like their name, address, channel details (name, link, subscriber count), and more.

The steps to access the form are as follows:

Step 1: To begin with, users should visit the official Partner Program website on their devices.

This is the icon that players must select (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals will need to tap on the “Apply Now” option shown on their screens.

Details have to be accurately entered into the text boxes (Image via Google)

Step 3: They will be redirected to the Google Form, where all the details must be accurately entered. They can then submit the form to complete the application.

It is worth remembering that the Partner Program form doesn’t stay open all the time. However, it is available now, so gamers can go ahead and send their applications.

