How to get Wasteland Roamer or Wasteland Wanderer head in Free Fire MAX?

Free Fire brims with a constant stream of events that Garena seamlessly replaces without breaks to keep the game vibrant. New Elimination Challenge is one of the recent introductions released to keep you glued to the game in the coming days. It offers a chance to win Wasteland Roamer (Head) or Wasteland Wanderer (Head).

You must accumulate a specific number of kills to collect one of the two. Moreover, the event runs for several days, providing ample time to fulfill the objectives quickly.

New Elimination Challenge becomes available in Free Fire MAX

Elimination Challenge is one of the newest events to kick off in Free Fire MAX, and the event will be available to everyone until July 31, 2023. As implied by its name, you will have to take down a specific number of opponents to win the rewards.

The requirements of the Elimination Challenge (Image via Garena)

You must meet the following criteria to win the rewards, including free cosmetics:

Eliminate 30 enemies to get free 2x Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate.

Eliminate 50 enemies for a free Wasteland Roamer (Head) or Wasteland Wanderer (Head).

The requirements are linked, and hence, a total of 50 frags will be sufficient to get both rewards from the current event. Moreover, there are no specific restrictions on the mode, and you are free to play Battle Royale or Clash Squad for the same.

However, the latter is a slightly better option since you have more rounds, providing a better opportunity to get the secure frags and complete the requirements quickly.

Steps to get Wasteland Roamer or Wasteland Wanderer in Free Fire MAX

As stated earlier, Wasteland Roamer or Wasteland Wanderer is part of the Elimination Challenge in Free Fire MAX, and here is the procedure to collect the rewards:

Step 1: First, accumulate sufficient eliminations as per the event requirement.

Step 2: Open the events option by clicking the corresponding choice from the menu.

Select the Elimination Challenge (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Team Up Challenge section and access the Elimination Challenge tab.

Step 4: Click the claim button on the right side of the icon to receive the item in your account. In the case of the head, an option will appear asking you to select your preferred option.

Subsequently, you can equip the cosmetic through the vault section. The heads were part of the exclusive bundles that were added to the game a few years back, and hence you should not miss out on the opportunity to get it for free.

Daily Missions in Free Fire MAX

Daily Missions are available until August 7, 2023 (Image via Garena)

Daily Missions in Free Fire MAX is another event added to the game on July 26, 2023, and will continue until August 7, 2023. You must complete a daily task that resets at 4:00 am IST (GMT +5:30). However, you will only win an essential loadout item as a reward.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.