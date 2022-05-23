How to level up faster in Free Fire MAX in 2022

The huge player base of Free Fire MAX reflects the extensive competition among mobile gamers in this community. They must develop distinctive in-game stats to stand out from the crowd. Undoubtedly, the FF MAX ID level is one such vital parameter.

Generally, users with a high ID level are regarded as pros. Also, a high ID level is required to enroll in popular guilds and several tournaments, apart from having more perks. However, it is a lengthy task to level up in Free Fire MAX.

The level of BR players is determined based on experience (EXP points). They have to grab the required number of EXPs to get promoted to the next level. Thus, the ultimate focus of gamers should be the EXP points while pushing their levels.

The EXP points can only be obtained by playing matches. The better the performance in a game, the more EXP users will get. Notably, survival time matters the most, so they should try to stay alive as long as possible.

Expert tips for piling up more EXP points and acquiring high level quickly in Free Fire MAX

1) Use EXP enhancing cards

Free Fire MAX allows gamers to use a utility called EXP card. There are generally two types of such cards: 50% EXP card and 100% (Double) EXP card. The former boosts the EXP points of users by 50% after every match, while the latter doubles the same.

It should be noted that these EXP booster cards are not easily accessible, especially the double EXP card. These utilities can be obtained every Tuesday through check-in if users are a part of an active guild.

Elite Pass, the game store, and several in-game events also reward these cards.

Note: The EXP cards usually have an expiry of a couple of days or weeks.

2) Play battle royale ranked mode

The BR mode is the most prolonged in this shooter. Gamers can get a considerable amount of EXP if they survive a match until its finish. Essentially, they should try to obtain a Booyah in every game as it significantly increases the pace of increment in points.

It has been observed that the EXP points are comparatively more significant in the ranked mode compared to the classic version.

3) Character skill combination

Characters have a notable influence in almost every aspect of gameplay in Free Fire MAX. Their unmatched abilities aid users in difficult combat situations. As described earlier, individuals should play the BR ranked mode to level up faster.

In this mode, K, Alok, and Dimitri are the best active ability characters because they support gamers by sustaining their Health Point (HP) throughout the match. It ultimately favors survival gameplay.

Kelly, Moco, Hayato, Paloma, etc., are characters with passive skills who can be considered while building a skill combination.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

