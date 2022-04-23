How to play Free Fire Heroes Arise version on PC: Emulator download and installation guide

Free Fire has an ever-expanding worldwide fan community due to each successive update, bringing new features to make the game more accommodating for the audience. Although it is a mobile battle royale game and is accessible on Android and iOS devices, some content creators and users routinely play it on their PCs through emulators.

Numerous applications are accessible with popular emulator options, including BlueStacks, MEmu, NoxPlayer, and LD Player.

Previously, the primary motive for everyday gamers to play the title on PC was to get an edge over mobile users due to the higher accuracy achieved through the use of a keyboard and mouse.

However, after the recent amendments, the developers nullified this advantage by introducing an emulator matchmaking pool to level the playing field. Even if a squad has only one emulator user now, they will be pitted against other emulator users.

Note: Indian gamers should avoid playing Free Fire due to the government's ban on battle royale games. Rather than that, they may play the MAX version that is not banned yet.

Download and play Free Fire Heroes Arises on PC using emulator

Among all the options, Free Fire players regularly utilize BlueStacks over other emulators due to its unique features, including:

Preset controls

Shooting mode

Macros

Scripts

Smart control

Multiple instances

Real-time translation

High FPS

HD graphics

Other utility features

Here are the steps to download and install the battle royale title on this emulator:

Step 1: First, gamers must open the official BlueStacks website on their computer/laptop. You may also access it directly using this link.

Click on Download BlueStacks 5 button (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 2: Download BlueStacks 5 by clicking on the button on the right side. After the installation, they may install the emulator on their PCs.

Step 3: Players can open the Google Play Store on the emulator and sign in with their Google accounts.

Search for the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 4: Search for Free Fire Heroes Arises and click the install button next to the most appropriate option.

Sign in to play the game (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After the installation is complete, gamers can sign in to their current Free Fire accounts or create a new one to begin playing the BR title.

Minimum and recommended requirements

The requirements, as per support (Image via BlueStacks)

Minimum

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 4 GB of RAM

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Storage: 5 GB Free Disk Space.

Up to date graphics drivers

Recommended

OS: Microsoft Windows 10

Processor: Intel or AMD Multi-Core Processor with Single Thread benchmark score > 1000.

Graphics: Intel/Nvidia/ATI with benchmark score >= 750.

RAM: 8 GB or higher

Up to date graphics drivers

Gamers must ensure their PC fulfills the minimum system requirements for running the emulator. However, this may not deliver a seamless experience, and they will need to match the necessary system requirements for the same.

Note: These are the hardware requirements for the emulator.

Edited by Ravi Iyer