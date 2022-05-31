How to play Free Fire MAX on PC: Best emulators and download links after OB34 update

The OB34 update is out, and it has been around a week since the release of the new version of Free Fire MAX. Android and iOS users can download it from their respective app stores and explore all of the new features that the developers have introduced.

Aside from that, gamers who want to play the battle royale title on their PCs may do so by installing emulators. There are various distinct options accessible on the internet, each of which provides individuals with a plethora of unique features, assuring a positive user experience.

Details about playing Free Fire MAX on PC after OB34 update

Best emulators

Here are some fantastic emulators that users can try to play Free Fire MAX on their PCs.

3) Nox Player

Nox Player, which comes in at number three, is an emulator with a strong reputation and very low requirements placed upon players’ computers. The included features guarantee that they will have an enjoyable and trouble-free gaming experience when using it on their PCs.

As per the official website, Nox Player comes with Android 9, which results in more stable and superior performance. Additionally, the emulator is also available for PCs on the Mac platform.

2) MEmu Play

MEmu Play is another great option that individuals can utilize if they want to play Free Fire MAX on their PCs. It has over 100 million downloads worldwide, indicating its mass popularity within the global community.

MEmu Play’s main advantages include a more prominent display with better graphics, full keymapping support for precise control, and a multi-instance capability (use multiple game accounts or tasks on a single PC).

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is often regarded as the best emulator choice within the Free Fire community because it is the most reliable option available. It is extensively used and recommended by most YouTubers and content creators due to the incredible experience it offers.

The emulator has received several updates over the years, which have led to enormous improvements and the addition of a range of features that gamers may take advantage of.

Note: To run all of these emulators, individuals must ensure that they meet the minimal requirements.

Download steps

In the emulators mentioned above, players will be required to use the Google Play Store to download Free Fire MAX, as it is the only official way to get the game on PC. The steps for the same are listed below:

Step 1: Once the emulator is installed, individuals should open it on their PCs and head to the Google Play Store application.

Step 2: They need to use the search option to look for ‘Free Fire MAX.’ Several results will show up on their screens, and they must tap on the relevant one.

Search for the game and click on the ‘Install’ button to start the download (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Lastly, users can tap on the ‘Install’ button to start the download process for the latest OB34 version of the game.

Gamers may sign in and enjoy playing the MAX version on their PCs (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Upon completion of the download, they may sign in and enjoy the game.

The download size on the Play Store is around 500 MB, and users must ensure they have enough space available before proceeding with the download.

