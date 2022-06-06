How to play Free Fire MAX on PC without lag: Emulator requirements and best settings explained

Since its official release the previous year, Free Fire MAX has quickly risen to become one of the most popular games available for mobile devices. Players from across the world extensively enjoy the battle royale title on their Android and iOS devices.

A significant number of people are also interested in playing the game on their PCs. For the same purpose, they will have to use emulators that are readily available on the internet.

Consequently, individuals generally go ahead and search for the best emulators that will be best suited based on the specifications of their PC. This article will list the requirements of the three best emulators that players can try and how to get the game up and running.

Note: The emulators listed below are based on the writer's opinion.

How players can run Free Fire MAX on PC without lag

Best emulators and their requirements

Story continues below ad

These are the minimum requirements of a few of the top emulators that players can use to play Free Fire MAX:

1) BlueStacks

Processor: Intel or AMD.

OS: PCs with Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

RAM: 4 GB RAM (4 GB or more disk space isn't a substitute for RAM)

HDD: At least 5 GB available.

Users should be Administrators on their PC.

Graphics drivers on PC must be up to date.

2) MEmu Play

Processor: Either Intel or AMD (2 cores x86/x86_64)

OS: PCs having XP SP3/Win7/Win8/Win10

RAM: 2 GB RAM (4GB for x64 systems)

HDD: 5 GB free space

Gamers must possess the latest Windows DirectX 11 or Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

They must enable the Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) in their BIOS

3) NoxPlayer

Processor: Any dual-core processor; both Intel and AMD work

OS: PCs with Windows XP SP3/Vista/7/8/10, alongside DirectX 9.0c

RAM: At least 1.5 GB RAM

HDD: 1 GB free space. There should be at least 1.5 GB available on the hard drive

PC should support Open GL 2.0 or above

Story continues below ad

How to download the game for the emulators

The steps to download Free Fire MAX will be common for the emulators listed above. Here is the procedure that gamers can follow:

Step 1: Once the required emulator is installed, players can open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: In the next step, they can search for 'Free Fire MAX.' Several results will appear on their screen, and they can tap on the relevant one.

After clicking on the 'Install' button the download will soon start (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Gamers can finally press 'Install' to start the download.

Story continues below ad

Step 4: After the game is installed, they may later log in using their registered IDs to enjoy Free Fire MAX on their PCs.

Best settings to play without lag

Setting has to be based on the specification of the users' PC or laptop (Image via Garena)

The settings have to be determined mainly based on the PC or laptop used. For those who have low-end computers with minimal specifications, it is suggested that they play Free Fire MAX with the graphics settings turned down as much as possible to achieve the most fluid and lag-free gameplay possible.

Story continues below ad

At the same time, users with better specifications will be able to adjust the game's settings to higher levels.

Another thing apart from the graphics quality that players need is to enable the virtualization settings from their BIOS to have a better performance on the respective emulator.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far